WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sanford Stadium

RECORDS: Season-opener for both teams

TV/RADIO: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht and Rocky Boiman); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle). SIRIUS/XM – 81/81.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

-- QB Jake Fromm is back for his second year as Georgia’s quarterback after completing 181 of 291 passes for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns his freshman season. With a deeper corps of wide receivers, those numbers certainly stand a great chance of improving this fall.

-- OLB D’Andre Walker will receive his first opportunity to start for the Bulldogs following the graduation of Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy. Much is expected of him. Despite being more of a situational player for the Bulldogs, the senior finished second on the team in sacks with 5.5 for losses of 48 yards. He also finished with 13.5 tackles for losses of 65 yards, second on the team to Roquan Smith.

-- ILB Monty Rice isn’t being asked to replace the production left by Roquan Smith, who left Georgia a season early to head to the NFL. Rice may not have quite the lateral movement as Rice, but he’s considered a sure tackler and has drawn favor from Smart for his work ethic.

-- RB D’Andre Swift takes over as the main man in the backfield following the graduations of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The sophomore won’t have to go it alone as junior Elijah Hoyfield will help to shoulder the load while Brian Herrien and James Cook figure into the mix.

SERIES HISTORY: Georgia and FCS Austin Peay are meeting for the first time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "I know our players are chomping at the bit to get the chance to go play somebody other than ourselves. They have practiced long and hard, and they're excited about the opportunity to go get ready for somebody else." – Coach Kirby Smart, on opening against FCS Austin Peay

KEY MATCH-UP: The FCS Governors are not expected to give the defending SEC champion Bulldogs much of a challenge, but Smart would love to see his team get off on the right offensive foot. That being the case, look for Fromm to challenge the secondary of the Governors often and early to attempt to get the proverbial ball rolling.

QUESTIONS WE’LL SEE ANSWERED:

... Fromm will start, but what will coaches have in mind for Fields?

… Will freshman Tyson Campbell start at right cornerback opposite Deandre Baker, or will it be sophomore Mark Webb?

… Solomon Kindley practiced all week with the first team at left guard. Does he get the call to start?

… Is Natrez Patrick suspended for the first game? He was seen practicing with the second team on Wednesday.

DRAFT SLANT

--CB Deandre Baker contemplated leaving Georgia a year early for the NFL. He didn’t and the Bulldogs are certainly glad he didn’t. A preseason All-American, Baker is considered one of the nation's best at his position and will look to get his senior campaign off to a quick start. He broke up a team-high nine passes and intercepted three passes last season.

ROSTER REPORT:

--CB Tyrique McGhee will not play in Saturday’s game after breaking a bone in his foot during Georgia’s first scrimmage two weeks ago.

--WR Terry Godwin has been hampered by a knee injury and is doubtful for Saturday’s game.

--Tight end Jackson Harris is questionable with a foot injury suffered in camp.

CAPTAINS: Juwan Taylor, Ahkil Crumpton and Elijah Holyfield

GAME PREDICTIONS:

...D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield both run for 100 yards.

…Jake Fromm throws for over 300 yards.

…James Cook scores his first collegiate touchdown.

…Demetris Robertson catches a pass for over 50 yards.

…Brenton Cox gets two sacks.

FINAL SCORE: The Bulldogs are favored by 43½ points, and that would certainly seem attainable, but we’ll say Georgia doesn’t quite make it happen. Prediction – Georgia 49, Austin Peay 10.