Now that players are trickling back to campus for the start of voluntary workouts June 8, one over-riding question remains: Will the 2020 football season start on time?

According to Georgia president Jere Morehead, that’s the plan. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their season Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, against Virginia.

“I’ll be getting on an SEC president’s call (Thursday); we meet every week. We’re talking about those issues each and every week, and I can tell you right now, our plan is to move forward and start the season on time and to have a full season,” Morehead said during a Thursday Zoom meeting with reporters. “I can’t predict events that would change that plan, but that’s the approach the SEC is operating under.”

Morehead said schools will continue to move forward methodically. He noted there’s still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to COVID-19 and what its long-range effects may entail.

However, he remains very hopeful.

“We have a commissioner who’s very careful and methodical,” Morehead said. “Greg Sankey’s view is, you take each week as it approaches, and decide what you need to do in any hasty decisions about things like limiting fan attendance or deciding on social distancing, because we’re not yet at a point where we could clearly predict the rules will be at the beginning of the season.

“I would guess as the summer progresses, we’ll have a better sense of those issues, and you’ll see some decisions being made.”

Bulldog athletic director Greg McGarity said the next month will tell the story.

Currently, players are undergoing physicals and tests for COVID-19. Once completed, workouts under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair will commence before actual “practice” begins sometimes in July.

“These are just my personal views, and I really don't have anything to base it on. But if we have a successful June, I think it sets us up well for July,” McGarity said. “That's why I think these next four weeks are going to be critical to see how each campus is handling the spread of the virus.

“You know, we can only have our arms around these young men while they're here for voluntary workouts—not what they do when they leave our building,” he continued.

“I mean, we're very confident they'll adhere to all the protocols that are in place, because that's just as important as them coming in our building. But it's going to be important what happens when they're not under our guidance,” McGarity said. “I just feel really good about it, because these young men really want to play the season, and they’re going to do everything they can to do their part.”

Morehead was also asked to gauge his thoughts on whether there will be fans in the stands.

Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbot said that in his state, all professional and collegiate sports facilities can open to 50 percent fan capacity.

Morehead, however, wasn’t prepared to make any predictions as far as Georgia is concerned.

“Personally, I’m hoping we don’t have to put any restrictions on at Sanford Stadium. But I have no idea what the public health experts are going to be telling us at that point. If they say we have to have social distancing, or you have to wear masks, then we’ll approach things as we’re advised to do so,” Morehead said. “I expect it by the SEC on behalf of all of the schools coming up with comprehensive guidelines as they’ve done so far for our reopening efforts. We’ll just continue, as 14 presidents, to talk about those issues each week, and see where we land in a month or so.”

In other news:

• The board approved the 2021 fiscal budget of $149.4 million, some four million less than last year.

When presenting the budget, McGarity noted that a number of contingency plans had been prepared by the Association’s financial officers. Many issues that will affect revenue totals remain undecided, most notably the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend the Bulldogs’ football games.

‘’As we learn more in the coming weeks, we could need to make adjustments to this budget,’’ he said. ‘’A lot depends on where football is, and how it’s affected, with the definition of ‘mass gatherings’ and what we’re able to do. As we learn more, we’ll be able to make some announcements and project revenue a little bit more. We’re fortunate here, but your reserves can’t sustain you forever. It certainly helps us in the short term, being as whole as possible, but also as realistic as possible with conditions that are on campus and among our peer groups.’’

•The Butts-Mehre expansion project remains on track, despite excess rain and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Also included on the agenda was a glowing academic report from Faculty Athletics Representative, Prof. David Shipley. Highlights of Shipley's report included:

• Despite the mid-semester move to all-online instruction, Georgia’s student-athletes turned in a 3.34 overall grade point average for Spring semester. That number is believed to be an all-time best, as is the 3.13 GPA recorded for the entire 2019-20 academic year.

• All 11 women’s teams posted a grade point average of 3.3 or above this spring, led by a 3.68 from the largest squad of them all, the Equestrian team at 68 members. The tennis team led all male squads with a 3.60 GPA. Football had its best semester ever at 3.03.

• The cross-country teams turned in the top two GPAs for the entire year, with the women’s squad at 3.58 and the men at 3.45.

• Georgia’s baseball, women’s golf, and volleyball teams were cited by the NCAA for their outstanding Academic Progress Rates. All three had marks that ranked in the top 10 percent nationally in their respective sports.