For the second time in as many years, Georgia loses a pair of key members of its defensive backfield from last year. The job Christopher Smith did last season - both on the field at safety and as a leader for the entire defensive backfield cannot be undersold. Kelee Ringo, whose interception against Alabama to secure the 2021 National Championship will live in the minds of Bulldog fans forever, is also gone. While both players will certainly be missed, there appear to be plenty of talented players to step into their shoes. As we continue your pre-spring position breakdown, let's examine the Bulldog secondary heading into spring practice next month.



Javon Bullard had many reasons to smile in 2022. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

2023 Returning Lettermen Player Class Height/Weight Notes *S Dan Jackson Senior 6-1/190 Recovering on schedule from the stress fracture in his foot that cost him the second half of the 2022 season. STAR Tykee Smith Senior 5-10/198 Could have left, but is coming back and will once again team with Javon Bullard to give the Bulldogs a solid tandem at star S David Daniel-Sisavanh Junior 6-2/185 Saw extensive action in a backup role; will compete for the starting position left vacant by Christopher Smith. STAR Javon Bullard Junior 5-11/180 Developed from a three-star prospect into one of the best all-around safety/stars in the SEC. Defensive MVP of the CFP semifinal and national championship. CB Kamari Lassiter Junior 6-0/180 Started opposite Ringo. Was picked on some early, but finished the season strong and will obviously be a top candidate to start against in 2023. S Malaki Starks Sophomore 6-1/205 Member of the All-SEC Freshman team. Enjoyed an outstanding first year starting opposite of Chris Smith. The best is yet to come. S JaCorey Thomas Sophomore 6-0/200 Saw action in five games in a backup role. Hit a bit of a freshman wall but position coach Fran Brown said he's back on track. CB Daylen Everette Sophomore 6-1/190 Saw consistent action as a backup and was a starter on kickoff and punt coverage units. CB Nyland Green RS. Soph. 6-1/185 Really started to come on the second half of the year. Will definitely have a shot at replacing Ringo as the starter opposite Lassiter in the spring.

During an interview with UGASports prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State, new secondary coach Fran Brown spoke about how fortunate he felt to be coaching a group with so much talent and depth. Looking ahead to the start of spring practice, we asked the first-year assistant what he thought about some of his players and the expectations he has for each moving forward. Nyland Green: "Tremendous football player, he’s got tremendous ball skills. He’s just got to continue working on being consistent. He could have a big future." Daylen Everette: "He’s a tough kid. Nicknamed the “Bonecrusher,” he likes contact; he’s a fun kid." David Daniel: "Nicknamed the Hitman he’s a smart kid, also. He loves football. All these guys like to compete, but that’s the atmosphere here. If you don’t like to compete, you wouldn’t be here. He’s a competitive kid who you will be seeing a lot more of in the future." Julian Humphrey: "He’s fast, an instinctive kid. He’s probably one of the fastest kids on the team. Now that he’s starting to play you can see his speed and he’s starting to understand the defense. You can start to see the flashes of how fast he is." JaCorey Thomas: "He’s flashed. Sometimes freshmen hit walls; sometimes they run through. He hit it, but now he’s back on. But we look at the other guys at his position and they’re playing well, too. You’ll see JaCorey soon." Javon Bullard: "The guys always makes plays. Wherever you see the ball you’re probably going to see him at it. You see a big hit and the crowd getting excited, he probably had something to do with it." Marcus Washington Jr.: "He’s young, he’s just got to keep it going."

Newcomers Player Class Height/Weight Notes Smoke Bouie Sophomore 5-11/180 Transfer from Texas A&M was committed to Georgia out of high school. He's back and expected to contend for a starting role. CB Julian Humphrey RS Fresh. 6-0/190 Played in three games last year. Position coach Fran Brown says he's one of team's fastest defensive backs, CB Marcus Washington Jr. RS. Fresh. 6-1/180 Played in just one game while he learned the ropes, but his future is bright. DB Kyron Jones Freshman 6-2/200 Was primarily an offensive player in high school and put up some huge numbers. But the secondary is his home now. DB Chris Peal Freshman 6-1/190 A physical corner and intercepted three passes. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards as a running back. DB Justyn Rhett Freshman 6-0/190 Last Vegas native who is also known for his physical style of play. S Joenel Aguero Freshman 5-11/205 Coaches love his hard-hitting approach. Could find himself in line for early playing time. DB AJ Harris Freshman 6-1/190 Physical, hard-hitting tough. Listed as a corner but don't be surprised if he gets a look at star. DB Daniel Harris Freshman 6-2/175 Great length but will need to get stronger. His brother Donnell played for Texas A&M.