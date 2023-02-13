As we continue our pre-spring position breakdowns, let’s take a look at Georgia’s inside linebackers.

Despite the loss of Trezman Marshall, who entered the portal and subsequently transferred to Alabama, it's a group that once again features some talented young players.

Looking ahead to the start of spring practice, the position remains in excellent hands.

Georgia’s inside linebacker room – led by Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon – stepped right in and the position did not miss a beat.

However, there was no need to worry.

When players like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall are no longer part of the team, it’s understandable.

There was naturally a bit of concern regarding the future of Georgia’s inside linebacker room going into the 2022 campaign.

Walker started at inside linebacker, but toward the latter part of the season was shifted to the outside. Wherever he stays, the future is extremely bright. Along with being a major contributor on special teams, Walker flashed whenever he was on the field, making 11 tackles and recording a sack. He also blocked a punt against Kent State.

Sorey saw most of his playing time on special teams but did get into 12 games. He started the year out at outside linebacker before moving inside.

The quarterback of the defense, Dumas-Johnson finished with 70 tackles, with nine for lost yardage. He had four sacks. He also had 26 quarterback pressures.

Despite missing two games due to a midseason ankle injury, Mondon still led the Bulldogs in tackles with 76. Included were eight for losses of 34 yards, along with 23 quarterback pressures.

Davis saw action in 14 of 15 games, making 15 tackles, including one for lost yardage.

Mondon said he and Georgia's other younger inside linebackers did a lot of watching and learning two seasons ago.



As a result, the Bulldogs did not experience any noticeable dropoff during last year's national title run.

“Those guys (Dean, Tindall and Walker) showed us what it takes,” Mondon said. “They showed us the hard work we’ve got to put in every day, the toughness, the composure, the resiliency. They showed us what it takes to go all the way.”

Last year's group certainly made the 2021 unit proud.

“I saw guys getting better every day,” Mondon said. “I saw guys putting in the work."

Position coach Glenn Schumann could not have been prouder.

Along with Mondon, fellow sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson helped to make sure the position remained in capable hands.

“I think he (Dumas-Johnson) challenged himself. He knows in the summer you attack strength and conditioning to be able to say, 'Hey I might have an increased role this year. What do I have to do in terms of my strength and conditioning to do whatever role is asked of me?'” Schumann said. “He loves football. He practices really hard. He's an instinctive, physical player.”

Dumas-Johnson believes steps were made.

“Those guys did a perfect job preparing me and the other guys to step up and take leadership roles as inside linebackers,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Once you get that one year under your belt, you should be good. As long as you’re locked in that first year and learn your concepts, you should be good.”

Moving forward, the position remains in good hands.

Although Marshall has moved on to Alabama after entering the portal, senior Rian Davis gave Schumann a dependable option, while true freshman Jalon Walker flashed with the opportunities he received.

Walker ultimately slid to the outside, but should still see opportunities on the inside.

"I could count on him the same (as) I can count on Chris (Smith) or Smael," Dumas-Johnson said. "Just his mindset change as a player and I think he came in ready to play ... and that's what he been able to do for our defense and help us out tremendously this season."

There's more help on the way.

Inside linebacker was a priority on the recruiting trail for the Bulldogs with Smart and Schumann garnering the signatures of some impressive potential contributors.

Let's take a look at them below.