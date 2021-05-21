Postseason hopes take major hit

Georgia entered the week knowing what needed to happen if it wanted to extend its season past next week’s SEC Tournament.

Those hopes are now on life support.

Friday’s 8-5 loss in 11 innings to Ole Miss likely means the Bulldogs (29-23, 12-17) not only need to win Saturday’s regular-season finale, but they just make a deep run next week in Hoover.

The way this week has gone so far (0-3), that does not appear likely.

“We all feel it. It should be tough to lose like that, it should hurt, and that’s what we said (after the game),” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “They care, they all care a whole bunch. It’s a heartbreaker. Our kids are hurting right now; that’s as tough a loss as I’ve been a part of as a head coach.”

For the second time this week, a bullpen breakdown late in the game led to Georgia’s defeat.

The Bulldogs led 5-1 heading into the eighth before Ole Miss struck for four runs to tie the game, ultimately sending the contest into extra innings.

Ben Harris (4-2), who gave up a game-tying homer to Tim Elko, did his best to give his bats another shot. But it wasn’t to be. Georgia stranded runners in the bottom of the eighth, ninth and 10th before the Rebels (38-16, 18-11) tagged Harris for three runs to take the lead. The Bulldogs went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

“We had chances to win, but just couldn’t get the hit,” Stricklin said. “We hit some balls hard, but it just didn’t happen for us.”

Georgia opened the scoring in the second inning, getting a two-out RBI single from Randon Jernigan before adding two more in the third inning for a 3-0 lead.

An RBI double by Corey Collins followed by a run-scoring single by Chaney Rogers.

Starter Liam Sullivan was sharp early on.

The freshman lefty allowed just one hit over the first three innings before Jacob Gonzalez greeted him with a solo home run to lead off the fourth.

Sullivan, who scattered three hits with three walks in 5 1/3 inning, ran into trouble in sixth after a walk and single put runners on the corner.

Enter fellow freshman Jaden Woods.

No problem. Woods struck out five-hole hitter Tim Elko before getting Peyton Chatagnier to pop up to short to end the inning.

Georgia appeared to have pushed the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning. Rogers led off the inning by hitting a line drive to deep right field. Right fielder J.R. Plumlee had the ball glance off his glove, hitting the top of the fence and appearing to bounce off the railing immediately behind.

Umpires initially ruled the hit a home run, but following a review, Rogers was sent back to second, forcing the Bulldog first baseman to settle for a double.

Fortunately for Georgia, he would score anyway.

With runners at first and third, Jernigan stole second. Ben Anderson, 0-for-17 over Georgia’s previous five games, followed with a single back up the middle off reliever Jackson Kimbrell, scoring Rogers and Jernigan for a 5-1 lead.

Woods appeared to be cruising when he struck out TJ McCants to start the eighth. However, three straight hits, the third a three-run homer by Kevin Graham, brought the Rebels within 5-4.

Enter Harris.

The sophomore lefty (3-1, 1.82) has been Georgia’s most consistent reliever. He picked a bad time not to be. Elko made up for his strikeout earlier with a solo bomb over the fence in left to tie the game.

Harris would recover to hold the Rebels scoreless for the next two innings before tiring in the 11th, allowing the three runs that would prove to be the difference in the game.

“It was just a really, really tough loss with a lot on the line,” Stricklin said. “We’re all hurting right now. Players take it personally.”

NOTES: Georgia and Ole Miss conclude their series Saturday at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs played the game without right fielder Connor Tate (lower leg) after the senior re-aggravated his injury during Thursday’s opening game. He will not be available for Saturday’s finale. Left fielder Riley King (knee) also missed Friday’s contest, but was available to pinch-hit.