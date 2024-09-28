Postgame thoughts: Bulldogs fight, but the hole was dug too deep
Literally. Figuratively. In basically every way you can imagine, Georgia dropped the ball in Tuscaloosa tonight as the Tide bullrushed them early and held on in the second half. *The above and firs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news