Advertisement

in other news

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson...

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Kirby Smart has mastered roster management. It showed up in a big way today in the Bulldogs opening game victory.

Premium content
 • Brent Rollins
What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

Georgia cruised past Clemson thanks to an offensive outburst in the second half.

 • Jason Butt
LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson

LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA-Clemson

Check out our LIVE In-Game Thread for Georgia-Clemson...

External content
 • Patrick Garbin
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson

PHOTOS: Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of Georgia vs Clemson

Scenes from the Dawg Walk ahead of the game between Georgia and Clemson on Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

 • Kathryn Skeean

in other news

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 34-3 season-opening win over Clemson...

 • Patrick Garbin
Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Postgame thoughts: Playing a different game

Kirby Smart has mastered roster management. It showed up in a big way today in the Bulldogs opening game victory.

Premium content
 • Brent Rollins
What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

What just happened: UGA offense explodes past Clemson in second half

Georgia cruised past Clemson thanks to an offensive outburst in the second half.

 • Jason Butt
Advertisement
Published Aug 31, 2024
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Clemson
circle avatar
Paul Maharry  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@pmaharry

We are back, baby! Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi are joined by rabid Dawg fans to discuss the Georgia victory. What were your thoughts?

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement