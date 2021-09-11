Postgame News and Notes
Smart pleased with performance
Play to the standard.
That was the message Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave to his team prior to Saturday’s home opener against UAB.
The players were evidently paying attention.
Even with the noise regarding who would play quarterback, the Bulldogs kept the focus on UAB to roll to the easy 56-7 win.
“We wanted a shutout,” running back James Cook said. “Obviously, we didn't get it at the end, but we went out there with the mentality to show people who we are. I think we handled that well.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs did exactly what they hoped to do.
After failing to score an offensive touchdown against Clemson, Georgia exploded for 539 yards of total offense against the Blazers.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett was the story.
As the replacement for injured JT Daniels, Bennett completed 9 of 11 passes for 279 yards and tying a school record with five touchdown passes.
Defensively, the Bulldogs did not allow a touchdown for the second straight week, with the only seven points for UAB coming on a pick-six late in the game.
A second missed field goal in as many weeks by Jack Podlesny was a sore spot on special teams. But overall, Smart was pleased with what he saw from the unit, which included two nice punt returns by Kearis Jackson. Punter Jake Camarda also kicked the ball well, averaging 49.7 yards on three kicks, with two going inside the 20-yard line.
“I felt on special teams, we did not dominate the game like we should. We played well on special teams today, but outside of that, it’s a weapon,” Smart said. “Defensively, we played to a standard most of the time. When you say play to a standard, you do that, and I thought our guys played with connection, they played with toughness, all those DNA qualities you talk about—they were able to do that.”
Defensively, Georgia held the Blazers to just 174 total yards.
“The other team was probably overpowered," Smart said. "After watching them, we’ve got better players than they do, and we played explosive football, which was big on scoring points.”
Injury update
Both tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and defensive back Tykee Smith (foot) weren't wearing protective boots Saturday, but they didn't dress out.
…Wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a right leg contusion in the first half after catching a 61-yard touchdown pass and did not return.
…Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt dressed out, but didn't play. Wyatt was seen standing on the sideline. He did not appear injured but we will check with Smart next week.
On the offensive line
Jamaree Salyer opened the game at left tackle, with Justin Shaffer at left guard and Sedrick Van Pran at center. Warren Ericson started at right guard with Warren McClendon at right tackle.
There would be changes later in the game.
In the third quarter, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones made his 2021 debut at left tackle, with true freshman Amarius Mims replacing McClendon at right tackle. Redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss played right guard, with Owen Condon getting reps at left guard.
Ericson would later take over for Van Pran at center.
Other linemen would make their debuts, including Austin Blaske at center, Devin Willock at left guard, and Chad Lindberg at right tackle.
This and that
…Freshman Kamari Lassiter wore No. 13 instead of No. 3. Running back Daijun Edwards wore No. 30 instead of No. 33. Defensive lineman Tramel Walthour wore No. 49.
…Georgia had no first-time starters today. Bennett made his sixth career start and first since last year against Florida. UAB won the toss and elected to defer the ball until the second half. Salyer, safety Christopher Smith and running back Zamir White were the captains.
…Bennett’s 89-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers was the ninth-longest in Georgia history.
…Kelee Ringo’s third-quarter interception was the first of his career. It was also a great catch. Ringo leaped high to make the catch at its highest point before coming down with the football.
… Today was the first time since 2019 that Georgia posted back-to-back first half shutouts, doing it that season against Missouri and at Auburn. Georgia would beat Missouri at home 27-0 and defeat Auburn 21-14 on the Plains. With a score of 35-0, Georgia posted its biggest halftime lead since a 42-7 advantage against Murray State in 2019. With Georgia up 49-0, the Blazers entered the fourth quarter with 146 yards of total offense on 46 plays.
…Channing Tindall led the Bulldogs in tackles with seven. Georgia tallied three sacks. Senior Adam Anderson collected his second sack of the season and 11th in his career. Sophomore Nazir Stackhouse notched the first sack of his career. Tindall picked up his first sack this season and now has 7.5 for his career. Georgia registered its 20th score on defense or special teams in the Kirby Smart era (since 2016) when freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the sixth pick-six in the Smart era, including second this season. There have been 17 touchdowns and three safeties. In games with a non-offensive score by Georgia, the Bulldogs are 17-1 under Smart.
…Georgia got 14 points off three interceptions (Lewis Cine's seventh career interception with pressure from Stackhouse; Ringo’s first of his career and freshman Jamon Dumas-Johnson 20-yard interception for a touchdown, first of his career) while the Blazers scored seven points off one interception—61-yard pick six by Keondre Swoopes. The Bulldogs have two pick-sixes this year.