Postgame News and Notes

Play to the standard.

That was the message Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave to his team prior to Saturday’s home opener against UAB.

The players were evidently paying attention.

Even with the noise regarding who would play quarterback, the Bulldogs kept the focus on UAB to roll to the easy 56-7 win.

“We wanted a shutout,” running back James Cook said. “Obviously, we didn't get it at the end, but we went out there with the mentality to show people who we are. I think we handled that well.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs did exactly what they hoped to do.

After failing to score an offensive touchdown against Clemson, Georgia exploded for 539 yards of total offense against the Blazers.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett was the story.

As the replacement for injured JT Daniels, Bennett completed 9 of 11 passes for 279 yards and tying a school record with five touchdown passes.

Defensively, the Bulldogs did not allow a touchdown for the second straight week, with the only seven points for UAB coming on a pick-six late in the game.

A second missed field goal in as many weeks by Jack Podlesny was a sore spot on special teams. But overall, Smart was pleased with what he saw from the unit, which included two nice punt returns by Kearis Jackson. Punter Jake Camarda also kicked the ball well, averaging 49.7 yards on three kicks, with two going inside the 20-yard line.

“I felt on special teams, we did not dominate the game like we should. We played well on special teams today, but outside of that, it’s a weapon,” Smart said. “Defensively, we played to a standard most of the time. When you say play to a standard, you do that, and I thought our guys played with connection, they played with toughness, all those DNA qualities you talk about—they were able to do that.”

Defensively, Georgia held the Blazers to just 174 total yards.

“The other team was probably overpowered," Smart said. "After watching them, we’ve got better players than they do, and we played explosive football, which was big on scoring points.”