Postgame News and Notes
Injury bug bites hard
LEXINGTON, KY - Already minus George Pickens (upper body injury) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee), a few more key injuries bit the Bulldogs during Saturday’s 14-3 win over Kentucky.
Two were on the defensive line, when both defensive tackle Julian Rochester and nose Jordan Davis went down.
Rochester was able to walk off the field under his own power, with Davis appearing to injury an elbow—ultimately returning to the field with his right arm in a sling.
On the same play that saw Rochester go down, the Bulldogs also lost strong safety Lewis Cine to what appeared to be a left ankle injury.
Smart offered no updates during his post-game Zoom press conference.
“I don’t know how they are. But you don't shake your head—that's what you've got those other players for. That's why you have 85 scholarships. You use those, and you get the next guy up and ready to go play,” Smart said. “That’s why we rep those guys; that's why we train those guys. They rep in practice every day, and when their chance comes, they get their opportunity to play. I don’t know if all those guys were ready for that kind of physicality, but they better get ready, because they’re playing in the SEC the rest of the way.”
With Davis out, Devonte Wyatt moved over to nose, with freshmen Nazir Stackhouse and Jalen Carter sliding over to defensive tackle.
Unfortunately, there were more injuries to come.
Early in the third, Georgia lost middle linebacker Quay Walker, who started in place of Rice, to an undisclosed injury. Walker was able to walk off the field under his own power.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs lost starting right guard Ben Cleveland to what appeared to be some form of neck injury. He was replaced by Warren Ericson.
Late in the game, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson fell to the turf momentarily before walking off the field.
“I’m really sorry to say it, but it really is next-man-up in this profession,” safety Richard LeCounte said. “We’ve got guys who came here to do these things. Yeah, we've got a couple of guys dinged up, but we'll come back and fix what we need to fix. We’ve still got a lot of guys anxious to show what they can do, and I’m excited for those guys.”
Neither Pickens nor McIntosh made the trip.
“They're both dinged up, and we’re hopeful they get back. They both practiced during the week, but just weren’t able to go,” Smart said. “They weren’t well enough to be effective and play, so we went with other guys. We wanted them to go; they wanted to go. They’ve worked really hard—they’ve spent a lot of time getting ready, and hopefully we get them back this week.”
Tipped pass leads to another pick
For the second straight game, Stetson Bennett saw a tipped pass turn into an interception, this time thwarting a late second-quarter score.
Leading 7-3, a 47-yard pass from Bennett to James Cook and two nice runs by Zamir White set the Bulldogs up at the 10-yard line.
However, the drive ended right there, when Bennett had his pass tipped and intercepted by defensive tackle Phil Hoskins.
It was the second such mistake in the first half for Bennett, who earlier fumbled after running for first down—a ball that tight end John FitzPatrick fortunately picked up to keep the Bulldogs in possession.
This and that
…Kentucky’s drive of 10:38 in the second quarter, culminating in a 34-yard field goal by Matt Ruffolo, was the second-longest against the Bulldogs in school history. In 1993, Florida had one against the Bulldogs that took 10:57.
…Junior money linebacker Quay Walker and freshman wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made their first career starts, while junior WR Trey Blount made his first this year and the second of his career (the only other coming in the 2017 SEC Championship Game). The longest active starting streak on offense belongs to center Trey Hill, now with 23, while Richard LeCounte leads the defense with 23 straight and 33 for his career. Senior Monty Rice saw his starting streak end at 18. Georgia had no penalties in the first half, while UK had three for 24 yards.
…Georgia’s 14 points were its fewest in a victory since scoring 13 in a win over Auburn in 2016.
…The Bulldogs defeated Kentucky for the 11th straight time.
Sophomore Nakobe Dean had a team-high and career-best 14 tackles, while senior Richard LeCounte had a career-high 13 stops. LeCounte also ecovered a fumble and had three pass breakups. Senior Devonte Wyatt tied his career high with seven stops, all in the first half.
Linebacker Azeez Ojulari picked up his fourth sack in the game. Travon Walker had his first of the year.
… Sophomore Zamir White set career highs with 26 attempts for 136 yards and one TD. Georgia’s opening touchdown drive featured all running plays, 12 total, and covered 86 yards in 5:06. Bennett capped the drive with a two-yard score. It was his first 100-yard game, and the first by a Bulldog since D’Andre Swift (103) against Texas A&M last year.
…Georgia forced one turnover—a fumble in the second half—and it led to an interception. UK got no points off two Bulldog miscues. The fumble was caused by Monty Rice (his second of the year) and recovered by LeCounte, his first this year, at the UGA 36.
Quotables
"No, we came in with the mindset that we wanted to score every single possession we got the ball, and do it by any means necessary—whether that was run the ball, throw the ball. You take what they give you, you know? And that's what we were doing." – Smart on his team’s offensive mindset coming in.
“I thought he ran with great toughness. I've got so much pride in Zamir. He cares so much about his teammates. He does everything the right way; he is a leader. He never gripes about touches; he just runs really hard when he gets the ball and plays well on special teams. He's the ultimate team player. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.” – Smart on Zamir White’s first 100-yard game
“I don’t really know what people think of them. I don't know if they underrated or over-rated them, and I don't really care. I respect them as men. I respect them as coaches. They know how to manage the game when maybe the talent level may not be even, and they do a good job of keeping their teams in the game by the decisions they make. Eddie’s dealing with a guy, he had a quarterback with experience, and now he's out. And so he's taking a guy that really had not played, and is trying to play with him, and he's going against a pretty good defense. And he found ways to manage the clock, keep the game close. Those are all things that good coaches do. I thought they did a good job of that.” - Smart on if people underestimate Kentucky
Next up
Georgia (4-1) travels to Jacksonville Saturday to take on Florida. Kickoff is at 3:30 on CBS.