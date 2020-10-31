LEXINGTON, KY - Already minus George Pickens (upper body injury) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee), a few more key injuries bit the Bulldogs during Saturday’s 14-3 win over Kentucky.

Two were on the defensive line, when both defensive tackle Julian Rochester and nose Jordan Davis went down.

Rochester was able to walk off the field under his own power, with Davis appearing to injury an elbow—ultimately returning to the field with his right arm in a sling.

On the same play that saw Rochester go down, the Bulldogs also lost strong safety Lewis Cine to what appeared to be a left ankle injury.

Smart offered no updates during his post-game Zoom press conference.

“I don’t know how they are. But you don't shake your head—that's what you've got those other players for. That's why you have 85 scholarships. You use those, and you get the next guy up and ready to go play,” Smart said. “That’s why we rep those guys; that's why we train those guys. They rep in practice every day, and when their chance comes, they get their opportunity to play. I don’t know if all those guys were ready for that kind of physicality, but they better get ready, because they’re playing in the SEC the rest of the way.”

With Davis out, Devonte Wyatt moved over to nose, with freshmen Nazir Stackhouse and Jalen Carter sliding over to defensive tackle.

Unfortunately, there were more injuries to come.

Early in the third, Georgia lost middle linebacker Quay Walker, who started in place of Rice, to an undisclosed injury. Walker was able to walk off the field under his own power.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs lost starting right guard Ben Cleveland to what appeared to be some form of neck injury. He was replaced by Warren Ericson.

Late in the game, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson fell to the turf momentarily before walking off the field.

“I’m really sorry to say it, but it really is next-man-up in this profession,” safety Richard LeCounte said. “We’ve got guys who came here to do these things. Yeah, we've got a couple of guys dinged up, but we'll come back and fix what we need to fix. We’ve still got a lot of guys anxious to show what they can do, and I’m excited for those guys.”

Neither Pickens nor McIntosh made the trip.

“They're both dinged up, and we’re hopeful they get back. They both practiced during the week, but just weren’t able to go,” Smart said. “They weren’t well enough to be effective and play, so we went with other guys. We wanted them to go; they wanted to go. They’ve worked really hard—they’ve spent a lot of time getting ready, and hopefully we get them back this week.”