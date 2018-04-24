When Kirby Smart talks about the confidence he’s starting to see from some of his more unheralded wide receivers, what do you think he means? Where does it come from?
Catching the ball better in practice? No. Running more precise routes? Not exactly.
It comes from the confidence gained on special teams.
“I think Tyler Simmons this spring has managed a lot of strides and I think it comes from confidence in special teams. J.J. (Holloman) has taken strides,” Smart said. “It's like those two guys, Matt Landers is a little bit -- and I'll throw Jayson (Stanley) in that. Jayson is not youthful like them but he gained confidence through special teams. So those wideouts gained confidence all spring and that was very typical of what happened in practice a lot of times.”
The trick now is carrying that confidence over to the regular season.
As UGASports begins its annual post-spring position breakdown, we’re going to start with the wide receivers, a position where Smart is counting on some of the team’s less-heralded players becoming bigger contributors than perhaps they were a season ago.
Let’s start with what we know.
Senior Terry Godwin and junior Mecole Hardman are Georgia’s top returnees from a numbers perspective, catching 38 and 25 passes last season, respectively.
However, more help is needed.
Javon Wims did a wonderful job for the Bulldogs as Jake Fromm’s go-to guy, catching a team-high 45 passes for 720 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, Wims was deadly in one-on-one coverage, routinely out-jumping defensive backs for the football.
So, who will Smart and Georgia’s offensive coaches look to fill that void?
Junior Riley Ridley figures to be one.
Ridley has been bothered with nagging injuries over the course of his Bulldog career but, when healthy, has certainly flashed plenty of potential, as evidenced by his performance in the National Championship Game when he led Georgia with six catches for 82 yards.
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Terry Godwin
|
Senior
|
5-11
|
185
|
Jayson Stanley
|
Senior
|
6-2
|
207
|
Ahkil Crumpton
|
Senior
|
5-9
|
175
|
Mecole Hardman
|
Junior
|
5-11
|
183
|
Riley Ridley
|
Junior
|
6-2
|
207
|
Tyler Simmons
|
Junior
|
6-0
|
201
|
Jeremiah Holloman
|
Sophomore
|
6-2
|
200
|
Trey Blount
|
Sophomore
|
6-2
|
200
|
Matt Landers
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-5
|
197
|
Kearis Jackson
|
Freshman
|
6-0
|
200
|
Tommy Bush
|
Freshman
|
6-5
|
191
On Saturday, Simmons and Holloman each caught three passes for 29 and 59 yards, respectively, while Landers grabbed two passes for 28 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown from quarterback Justin Fields.
Coaches love the length the 6-foot-5 Landers brings to the field. Although his skills may still be a bit raw, he’s proven to be a quick learner and Smart has praised his work ethic before.
Even Stanley, whose bouts with inconsistency have limited his on-field contributions, appears to be making strides, catching four passes for 30 yards at G-Day after an early drop of a pass from Jake Fromm which likely would have gone for a long score.
“The receivers had some drops but we're trying to gain confidence. We are trying to get those guys to get through those drops, push through those,” Smart said. “It was big for Jayson Stanley to get some confidence catching the ball.”
Hardman likes what he’s seen.
"Competition is key and we thrive off competition as players, and definitely other guys are trying to play and get some playing time this season,” he said. “We have a lot of experience coming back. We have a lot of work to do and we are going to get better as it goes on and that's our goal, to continue to get better."
Other names to watch for include senior Ahkil Crumpton, the junior college transfer who spent much of last year learning the system, caught five passes in G-Day for a game-high 60 yards.
Crumpton figures to spell Hardman at the slot, along with true freshman Kearis Jackson who we’re told enjoyed a strong spring as an early enrollee.
Sophomore Trey Blount caught a 45-yard pass from Fromm and is also in the picture, along with 6-5 Tommy Bush who will arrive with the rest of the freshmen in May.
"They are hungry. They want to play,” Smart said. “I thought the guys did a good job of being competitive.”