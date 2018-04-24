When Kirby Smart talks about the confidence he’s starting to see from some of his more unheralded wide receivers, what do you think he means? Where does it come from?

Catching the ball better in practice? No. Running more precise routes? Not exactly.

It comes from the confidence gained on special teams.

“I think Tyler Simmons this spring has managed a lot of strides and I think it comes from confidence in special teams. J.J. (Holloman) has taken strides,” Smart said. “It's like those two guys, Matt Landers is a little bit -- and I'll throw Jayson (Stanley) in that. Jayson is not youthful like them but he gained confidence through special teams. So those wideouts gained confidence all spring and that was very typical of what happened in practice a lot of times.”

The trick now is carrying that confidence over to the regular season.

As UGASports begins its annual post-spring position breakdown, we’re going to start with the wide receivers, a position where Smart is counting on some of the team’s less-heralded players becoming bigger contributors than perhaps they were a season ago.

Let’s start with what we know.

Senior Terry Godwin and junior Mecole Hardman are Georgia’s top returnees from a numbers perspective, catching 38 and 25 passes last season, respectively.

However, more help is needed.

Javon Wims did a wonderful job for the Bulldogs as Jake Fromm’s go-to guy, catching a team-high 45 passes for 720 yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, Wims was deadly in one-on-one coverage, routinely out-jumping defensive backs for the football.

So, who will Smart and Georgia’s offensive coaches look to fill that void?

Junior Riley Ridley figures to be one.

Ridley has been bothered with nagging injuries over the course of his Bulldog career but, when healthy, has certainly flashed plenty of potential, as evidenced by his performance in the National Championship Game when he led Georgia with six catches for 82 yards.