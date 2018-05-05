Want to get Kirby Smart’s goat? Perhaps catch the stare of death?

If so, just mention anything to do with throwing more to the tight ends

One reporter (no, it wasn’t me) did so during one of Smart’s post-spring practice press conferences and found out first hand.

Although the question would seem legitimate—readers on the Dawgvent have asked the same—Smart’s grown weary of the suggestion that somehow offensive coordinator Jim Chaney isn’t using the position as perhaps he should.

The way Smart sees it, as long as the offense is scoring points, what’s the problem?

“I am so tired of the tight end questions. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if they caught it more or less. The end line for me is how many points do we score,” Smart said. “To me, when they chart you, it’s how many points do you score. If they give us 14 points for Isaac Nauta to catch a touchdown, we’ll start throwing it to him more. If we get 21 points for Charlie (Woerner) to catch one, I promise you we’ll design a play to get a 21-point play.”

Truth be told, Smart’s probably got a point here.

The Bulldogs actually employ their tight ends more than most teams. There are plenty of plays designed for them, and Chaney goes into every game with a plan to use them should the opportunity arise.

So, although it’s true the Bulldogs didn’t target their tight ends quite as much as they did Smart’s first season, it’s still a key part of the offense and one Chaney will count on in a variety of ways come fall.