Post-spring position breakdown: Tight ends
Want to get Kirby Smart’s goat? Perhaps catch the stare of death?
If so, just mention anything to do with throwing more to the tight ends
One reporter (no, it wasn’t me) did so during one of Smart’s post-spring practice press conferences and found out first hand.
Although the question would seem legitimate—readers on the Dawgvent have asked the same—Smart’s grown weary of the suggestion that somehow offensive coordinator Jim Chaney isn’t using the position as perhaps he should.
The way Smart sees it, as long as the offense is scoring points, what’s the problem?
“I am so tired of the tight end questions. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if they caught it more or less. The end line for me is how many points do we score,” Smart said. “To me, when they chart you, it’s how many points do you score. If they give us 14 points for Isaac Nauta to catch a touchdown, we’ll start throwing it to him more. If we get 21 points for Charlie (Woerner) to catch one, I promise you we’ll design a play to get a 21-point play.”
Truth be told, Smart’s probably got a point here.
The Bulldogs actually employ their tight ends more than most teams. There are plenty of plays designed for them, and Chaney goes into every game with a plan to use them should the opportunity arise.
So, although it’s true the Bulldogs didn’t target their tight ends quite as much as they did Smart’s first season, it’s still a key part of the offense and one Chaney will count on in a variety of ways come fall.
The Roster
Jeb Blazevich has graduated, but the position will once again be in very good hands with juniors Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner back for their third year with the team.
Although Nauta’s numbers did drop (29 receptions as freshman to nine last fall), the former Buford standout stated he feels 2017 was actually a better season for him, based on his improvement as a blocker, along with his improved knowledge of the offense.
Woerner’s versatility will provide him plenty of opportunities.
Throw in senior Jackson Harris, and the Bulldogs return a lot of experience to the position this fall.
All that said, Georgia signed some talented freshmen that could force their way onto the field.
Luke Ford is 6-foot-7 and could prove to be an intriguing red zone target. He’s got great athleticism for being so tall. Fellow freshman John FitzPatrick, at 6-6 and 232, also has excellent length.
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Jackson Harris
|
Senior
|
6-6/247
|
Has only made seven career career catches, but an excellent blocker and key part of Georgia's short-yardage and goal line offense
|
Isaac Nauta
|
Junior
|
6-4/246
|
Has 38 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns. Expected to get the most PT of all the tight ends.
|
Charlie Woerner
|
Junior
|
6-5/251
|
Suffered a leg injury in the Rose Bowl after catching three passes. He's healthy now, and primed for his best season yet.
|
Luke Ford
|
Freshman
|
6-7/247
|
Top-ranked tight end as a high school senior. At 6-foot-7, could be an inviting red zone target.
|
John FitzPatrick
|
Freshman
|
6-6/232
|
FitzPatrick gives the Bulldogs yet another talented option, although getting on the field might prove a bit difficult his freshman year. We'll see.
Expectations
We’ve already talked about the numbers but will mention them again.
Nauta and Woerner led the tight ends with nine catches each, with Nauta snaring a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Fromm.
Blazevich and Harris caught two passes each.
However, what was often overlooked was the job each did as blockers on the line of scrimmage, helping Nick Chubb and Sony Michel dominate the ground game as they were able to do.
Will we see more of the same this fall?
After the off-season coaching shakeup, Chaney now serves as the tight ends coach along with his duties as offensive coordinator, so it’s going to be interesting if that fact will change any of the thinking.
Woerner and Nauta both hope so.
When quizzed, both players admitted they wouldn’t mind getting a few more opportunities catching passes, although the pair was also quick to say they’ll be happy to play whatever role is ultimately asked of them.
Predictions
While we may not see Nauta catch the 29 passes we saw him snare as a freshman, the guess here is he’ll get a few more chances to catch the ball, and if so, he could be in line for five or six touchdowns.
There’s still All-SEC potential lurking inside.
Woerner’s role will continue to grow.
Don’t be surprised to see the former Rabun County standout utilized more in an H-back role.
Georgia doesn’t use the fullback much anymore, but Woerner certainly has the athleticism as a potential H-back to play a similar role.
Harris is the top blocker of the group and will continue to be a key component in short yardage and goal line situations.
Of the freshmen, look for Ford to get the most looks, and as we mentioned earlier, he might make a temping red zone target in one-on-one jump ball situations.