It’s known by different names, but however one wants to slice it, finding someone capable to man the Star/Nickel position is going to be key for Georgia this fall. Two years ago, it was Maurice Smith who did excellent work at the position, followed last year by a number of players —who depending on the situation—received their opportunities. Aaron Davis ultimately took most of the snaps, but there were occasions when defensive coordinator Mel Tucker asked Lorenzo Carter to line up in space. “In our league we have to get creative there,” head coach Kirby Smart said back in the spring. “We have to get creative.” It appears that will once again be the case. The Bulldogs mixed and matched at the position throughout the spring in an effort to find the right combinations, including some new faces who received extensive looks. Let’s take a look.

The Roster

We’ll start with some of the obvious. Junior Tyrique McGhee knows the position as well as anybody, but at 5-foot-10 and 186 pounds, probably doesn’t have quite the muscle Smart would like to man the spot on an every-down basis. Sophomore William Poole may get consideration. We saw Poole take reps at Star during G-Day, and he apparently made enough of an impression for us to keep an eye on him come fall. Deangelo Gibbs is a wildcard. Assuming A, he does return to the team, and B, has regained the weight sources say he dropped during offseason shoulder surgery, the former Grayson standout could find himself in the mix. The Bulldogs envisioned Gibbs at Star when he first signed, before last year’s series of setbacks put those plans on hold. Coaches were loving what they were seeing from early enrollee Divaad Wilson before he tore his ACL. Another name to watch: sophomore linebacker Jaden Hunter. “Jaden Hunter may be a guy because he’s athletic and can place in space,” Smart said. “We’re going to keep trying to put the best 11 on the field.” Other names to look for: sophomore Ameer Speed, or maybe a true freshman like Otis Reese. Returnees J.R. Reed and Richard LeCounte could conceivably man the spot, but both are expected to start at safety.

Expectations

This is going to be one of those position battles where you’re going to see coaches do a lot of mixing and matching depending largely on the situation. For example, if the job of the Star is to help contain an opposing team’s running back or tight end, then you may see Tucker turn to one of his linebackers like Hunter, or perhaps Walter Grant. Hunter is an intriguing option. At 6-2 and 228 pounds, one of Hunter’s strengths is the ability to play in space, an obvious requirement to be a success at Star. Otherwise, watch out for Poole. He seemed to be knowledgeable with his grasp of the position, and assuming he can play with the necessary confidence and speed, watch out. This will be a storyline we’ll be writing a lot about come fall camp

Prediction