There are four little words you’re apt to hear a lot of from Georgia football players before kicking off the season at Austin Peay: Form your own identity.

That’s not only true when you’re talking about the entire Bulldog team. The same holds true for whatever position group you happen to be discussing.

Take safety, for example.

With the exception of junior J.R. Reed, safety will be one of Georgia’s youngest positions this fall.

“We have to create our own identity,” Reed said. “It is a new team so we have to create our own identity. We can’t have the same identity as last year.”

The Bulldogs will certainly be young.

With the exception of Reed, Richard LeCounte and Jarvis Wilson, the remaining players we saw vying for playing time at G-Day have yet to play in their first collegiate game.

That’s not quite the ideal situation for Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker, who’ll lean on Reed to help make sure the youngsters put the work in that it’s going to take to ultimately be as successful as they’ll need to be.

“We cannot slack off. We have to be focused,” Reed said. “The message is that you have to focus on what is ahead of you and focus on yourself. You have to focus on this team. We have to learn. We have to really play this year. There is no sitting behind other guys. We have to play and step up.”