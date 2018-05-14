Post-spring position breakdown: Safety
There are four little words you’re apt to hear a lot of from Georgia football players before kicking off the season at Austin Peay: Form your own identity.
That’s not only true when you’re talking about the entire Bulldog team. The same holds true for whatever position group you happen to be discussing.
Take safety, for example.
With the exception of junior J.R. Reed, safety will be one of Georgia’s youngest positions this fall.
“We have to create our own identity,” Reed said. “It is a new team so we have to create our own identity. We can’t have the same identity as last year.”
The Bulldogs will certainly be young.
With the exception of Reed, Richard LeCounte and Jarvis Wilson, the remaining players we saw vying for playing time at G-Day have yet to play in their first collegiate game.
That’s not quite the ideal situation for Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker, who’ll lean on Reed to help make sure the youngsters put the work in that it’s going to take to ultimately be as successful as they’ll need to be.
“We cannot slack off. We have to be focused,” Reed said. “The message is that you have to focus on what is ahead of you and focus on yourself. You have to focus on this team. We have to learn. We have to really play this year. There is no sitting behind other guys. We have to play and step up.”
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
J.R. Reed
|
Junior
|
6-1/194
|
Projected starter after starting 15 games last season
|
Richard LeCounte
|
Sophomore
|
5-11/185
|
Projected starter expected to take over for the graduated Dom Sanders
|
Jarvis Wilson
|
Senior
|
6-2/199
|
Experienced senior. Can fill in at any of the two safety spots.
|
Tray Bishop
|
RFreshman
|
6-3/210
|
Redshirted as a true freshman. Will need to continue making strides this fall. Battled an ankle injury but is healthy now.
|
Latavious Brini
|
RFreshman
|
6-2/196
|
Member of the scout team; a true freshman. Talented athlete, but still needs to hone his skills.
|
Nadab Joseph
|
Freshman
|
6-0/180
|
Another physical youngster, but will need to get a little bigger than the 180 he was listed at on signing day.
|
Otis Reese
|
Freshman
|
6-3/205
|
Young man loves to hit, and could develop into quite the safety. How quickly he picks up the system will determine how much he plays.
The Roster
We broke down the Star position last week, and while it’s clear that players like William Poole and Deangelo Gibbs (assuming he’s back on the team) could figure into the competition at safety, we’ll focus on the players we saw get the most work at the position during G-Day.
We’ve already mentioned Reed.
In his first year of action since coming to Georgia as a transfer from Tulsa, Reed started all 15 games for Georgia, finishing second on the team in tackles with 79, five for lost yardage, two interceptions, and five pass breakups.
The Texas native earned SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week award for his eight-tackles, assisted sack, and touchdown (fumble recovering in the end zone) to help lead the Bulldogs past Florida.
Behind him is Wilson, who knows the system and can fit in accordingly, with Latavious Brini and true freshman Otis Reese.
On the other side, LeCounte has a wonderful opportunity to earn a starting role.
As freshman, LeCounte’s over-aggressiveness occasionally got him into trouble with Smart, but you’d rather have a player err on that side of caution than play timid and tepid. LeCounte is neither of those.
Behind him, redshirt freshman Tray Bishop and freshman Nadab Joseph will look to carve out their own opportunities.
Expectations
Reed not only proved last year to be a gifted player athletically, but he showed he's one of the smartest and most respected players on the entire team.
Tucker can take great solace that he’s back for another year, not only for what he does on the field but for his ability to mentor the younger players also at the position.
That includes LeCounte.
Smart wasn’t shy about riding the sophomore from Hinesville during one memorable post-practice interview, but apparently the message was received.
LeCounte enjoyed a solid performance at G-Day, the kind of effort that will earn him a lot of playing time this fall.
He’s going to have to stay focused, however.
Wilson figures to be a dependable option, but Georgia will need to see continued improvement from the likes of Bishop, Brini, and of course, Joseph and Reese, assuming the latter remains at safety and doesn’t ultimately move to outside linebacker or Star.
Predictions
Georgia will need LeCounte to play smart, and the thought here is, he will.
The former Liberty County performer is a fierce competitor, and sources say Smart’s words really lit a fire under his cleats, making him even more determined to perform at the highest level.
Knowing LeCounte, he should be just fine.
Look for Reed to provide another solid year. While he may not be the flashiest safety around, he’s going to play with tremendous effort and make smart plays.
After that, it’s going to be interesting.
Youngsters like Bishop and Brini still have a lot of on-field growing to do, and it’s still too early to guess how quickly Joseph and Reese will pick up the system.