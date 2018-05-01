It may be some time before another pair of running backs makes the kind of combined impact as Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. Move along there, Pony Express. Chubb and Michel became the all-time FBS leaders in career rushing yards by a tandem, surpassing the SMU duo of Eric Dickerson and Craig James (8,382, 87 touchdowns). That's quite the standard that future Bulldog backs now must follow. Fortunately, Georgia’s talent pool isn’t about to dry up. So, while it’s probably unfair to expect any two backs on the Bulldogs’ current roster to have quite the impact this fall as Chubb and Michel did in 2017, there’s still plenty of talent to go around, as you’ll see as UGASports continues its post-spring position breakdown, today taking a look at the running backs.

Scholarship running backs Name Class Height/Weight Expectations D'Andre Swift Sophomore 5-9/215 Rushed for 618 yards as a freshman and could surpass 1,000 this season with additional carries. Elijah Holyfield Junior 5-11/215 The junior is a better outside runner than given credit for. Don't be surprised to see him rush for over 500 yards. Brian Herrien Junior 6-0/210 Ran very well in G-Day. LIke Holyfield, will have plenty of opportunities and could post some good numbers. Zamir White Freshman 6-0/210 Assuming he's healthy, White will add to the "wow factor" in Georgia's backfield.

James Cook Freshman 5-11/181 Speedster may need some time to grow, but this another tremendously talented, versatile player.

The Roster

D’Andre Swift was bothered by a groin injury that kept him out of G-Day, but the sophomore is expected be back to full strength long before fall camp begins in August. As a freshman, Swift finished third to Chubb and Michel with 81 carries for 618 yards and three touchdowns, the most memorable his 64-yard touchdown run that sealed the win over Auburn in the SEC Championship. Juniors Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien rushed for 293 and 265 yards, respectively, and figure to get plenty of opportunities. All eyes, however, will be on freshman Zamir White, who seems to be making a very successful recovery from the ACL he tore late last season while still in high school. Fellow five-star James Cook will get to Athens later this month, joining a running back room that – despite the losses of Chubb and Michel – boasts tons of ability.

Expectations

Swift is a durable back, with the ability to carry the football 20 times per game if need be. Although he’s built a bit different than his two famous predecessors, Swift made some big-time plays in some big-time games, and there’s no reason not to believe him incapable of doing that again come fall. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield only enhances his value. Love Mr. Holyfield... This walking brick house is a tough runner, but don’t let all the muscles fool you. He’s faster than many give him credit for. Although his strength is certainly running between the tackles, Holyfield has got more burst than some may think and is certainly someone offensive coordinator Jim Chaney will look to get on the perimeter. I thought Herrien ran with more force in G-Day than perhaps we’re used to seeing. The Douglasville native proved to be a productive compliment to Holyfield, and both should see similar opportunities in 2018. White is the wild card. If you attended any of Georgia’s 15 spring practices and watched the North Carolina native, you’d never know that anything was wrong. Although White was limited to non-contact drills, one couldn’t detect even the slightest limp, and on occasion, you’d get to see the young man display his speed. Although we didn’t see him make any cuts, it seemed pretty obvious that White is well on his way to being ready for the season-opener against Austin Peay. It’s still unclear exactly how coaches will elect to use Cook in his first year, but even with the depth Georgia appears to have, look for the Florida native to find his way on the field.

Predictions