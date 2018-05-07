Is there a more polarizing position on any football team than quarterback? That’s certainly been true at Georgia where the Bulldogs have found themselves in a position more unique than most. At least that’s how it has been in Kirby Smart’s tenture as head coach. For three consecutive spring camps, Smart has had the opportunity to work with three five-star QBs. In 2016, it was Jacob Eason, followed last year by Jake Fromm and this spring by Justin Fields. The storyline has been the same: a young freshmen phenom grabs the attention of a hungry fan base becoming the new poster boy deemed most likely to lead the Bulldogs to college football’s promised land. To his ever-lasting credit, Fromm came close, leading Georgia to its first SEC title since 2005 and an eyelash of being only the second true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national title. Now enter Fields, the young dual-threat wunderkind who helped to hasten Eason’s departure for Washington, and whose presence assures us that a series of articles chronicling another quarterback competition will be written throughout the course of fall camp.

The Roster

Fromm’s first season was one for the record books. The former Houston County standout posted some pretty heady numbers for a true freshman, completing 181 of 291 passes (62.2 percent) for 2,615 yards and 24 touchdowns, both records for a Bulldog freshman. Calm, cool and collected, Fromm wowed teammates from the very beginning with his determination and workmanlike approach, earning respect and admiration. Fields, meanwhile, brings a different element to the position—the ability to make plays with his legs. That’s not to suggest Fromm can’t. Not counting yardage lost due to sacks, Fromm actually rushed for 225 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. It’s just that Fields—at least in high school—has done it more. In two years as a starter, Fields rushed for 2,096 yards (he threw for 4,187) and ran for 28 touchdowns, giving Georgia a unique element at its disposal for the position. Stetson Bennett gives Georgia a valuable scout team performer and is someone who would probably surprise a lot of people if he ever got the opportunity. Georgia is rumored to be looking at putting Bennett on scholarship.

Quarterbacks Name Class Height/Weight Notes Jake Fromm Sophomore 6-2/225 Starting quarterback who could be one of the best in the SEC. Justin Fields Frieshmam 6-3/225 Precious young dual-threat star who has greatness written all over him. Stetson Bennett* Sophomore 6-0/175 Valuable scout team performer who could probably excel if given playing time. John Seter* Sophomore 6-3/180 Practice QB Christian Kerut* Sophomore 6-3/215 Practice QB

Expectations

Here’s where it gets interesting. Fromm exceeded most people’s expectations, that’s for sure. If you say you expected a true freshman to quarterback Georgia to the national championship game, you’re lying. So, what’s in store for 2018? We’ll save our season predictions for later, but in regard to Fromm, it’s not a stretch to suggest that he’s going to work just as hard, if not harder, and he’ll look to improve on every single number he posted last year. It’s reasonable to believe he’ll have plenty of opportunity. With Nick Chubb and Sony Michel no longer in the picture, it’s also fair to assume that offensive coordinator Jim Chaney may be more apt to open up the playbook as far as throwing the ball, which could lead to bigger individual numbers for Fromm. As for Fields, Smart has maintained that Fromm and Fields are in fact in competition for the starting quarterback role. While it would seem unlikely that the freshman could take over the job outright, Field's talent is real, and Chaney will try to find a way to get him on the field. “He's gotten better. He's more comfortable with the offense. To be honest, I never felt like he was like behind with the offense from day one,” Smart said of Fields after G-Day. “I mean, he's done such a good job coming in and learning. It's not like it's been a growth process. He's gotten more confident. He's able to move around the pocket and create some plays when things break down.” Fields showed some of that ability in the G-Day game, completing 18 of 33 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown. Fromm, meanwhile, completed 19 of 38 passes for 200 yards and a score. Although some pointed to and expressed concern about Fromm due to his lower completion percentage, Smart warned not to place much stock in the numbers. “I think that you all were sitting here last year; said a lot of same things we're saying right now, because the other guy was throwing against the 2 defense and he was throwing it pretty good. And Jake was in there throwing against the 1 defense, which at that time was really good,” Smart said. Whatever happens, Georgia’s quarterback situation is in very good hands. It’s a nice problem to have.

Prediction