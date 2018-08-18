With the season now two weeks, are the Bulldogs getting any closer to figuring out the depth chart as it pertains to the offensive line? Maybe some. “Obviously at left tackle, Andrew (Thomas) has done a good job. Right tackle, right now, would be Isaiah (Wilson). He's done a good job there. Ben's done a good job over the (right) guard. Ben has been our flip-flop tackle,” Smart said. “We've tried to get Kendall (Baker) and Cade (Mays) both ready at the tackles as an emergency option.” Justin Shaffer, Netori Johnson, Trey Hill and Solomon Kindley have been the primary players working with the second unit. “The big battle had kind of gone on at who is the next guard besides Ben and Kendall. Is the next guard better than Kendall? Is Kendall the backup? The guy who can play all five?” Smart said. “There's a lot of competitions going on. Clarity will come when I watch this tape and I'll know at least a little bit more to who's going to be the guy, but that competition is thick. The big problem is we're probably going to travel 10 O-linemen and who that ninth and 10th are is where the battle is."

Smart not pleased with quarterback play

Neither Jake Fromm nor Justin Fields had a particularly good day during Saturday’s scrimmage, Smart said. “Today, I was not real pleased with either guy,” Smart said. “I didn’t think either one of the guys played exceptionally well today, maybe we put too much on them, maybe asked too much of them today.” Smart said the plan going into the scrimmage was for both quarterbacks to throw more than they did in last Saturday’s first scrimmage. “We said, let’s open it up a little bit, let’s throw it around a little bit and see how they do,” Smart said. “I didn’t think that was great.” However, Smart didn’t sound overly concerned about the future. “Up to this point in camp they’ve both been really competitive, good leaders,” Smart said. “They both have good charisma, I guess, huddle communication has been good, on the field has been good, and part has been pleasing from both of them.”

Eric Stokes opening some eyes

Redshirt freshman Eric Stokes continues to push for playing time at left cornerback opposite Deandre Baker. “He’s gotten a lot better. Everybody knows his speed and he was not very highly recruited. He was a great case of a kid who had a camp, who was raw, fast, but raw,” Smart said. “I was like I don’t know if this kid was going to be able to develop. He never really played corner, it wasn’t natural for him but Coach (Mel) Tucker has done a helluva job developing him.” Tucker has worked with the second unit in recent days, and Saturday was seen getting firsts-team reps during 7-on-7 drills. “To his own right, he pays attention, he listens in the meeting,” Smart said. “He learns in the meetings. He carries over what he’s taught. He does thing he is taught o the field and no all our corners have done that. He’s made himself a better player. Is he the starter? I don’t know that but he’s had a good camp.” Smart said he was pleased with what he saw from his secondary in Saturday’s scrimmage. “I thought today we gave up less vertical passes than we did last time. And we thought it more often so we made more plays down the field. Could I tell you the two starters are or the starter opposite Bake (Deandre Baker)? I probably can’t tell you that right now because I don’t know,” Smart said. “I’ll say this: Tyson Campbell played better today than he did last time. Stokes has played well. He continues to grow. Mark Webb, now that he’s back healthy, has played well. The Star position is probably completed unsettled. There’s still competition.”

Injury Update

Smart was asked about other injuries Saturday other than Zamir White, but wasn’t in the mood to respond. He still did. “That’s such a big deal for you guys, I swear I don’t get it,” Smart said. “None that I can think of. Eric Stokes jammed his finger, I think Isaiah Wilson caught a cramp, I think Jayson Stanley maybe pulled a quad. I don’t get that. That’s like all you guys want, but I don’t get it.” …Robert Beal missed another day of practice with an undisclosed injury. …Wide receivers Terry Godwin and Kearis Jackson were back at practice for the third straight day.

Pair of freshmen making waves at inside linebacker

They’re not in line to start, but Smart offered some praise for freshmen inside linebackers Quay Walker and Channing Tindall. “Quay Walker and Channing Tindall are fighting tooth and nail,” Smart said. “No. 1 they can and they’ll hit you. That’s two qualities at linebacker when you hit somebody and they have done that in camp. They don’t know our defense completely inside and out but we’re not looking at Week 1, we’re looking at Weeks 4, 5 and 6.” Otherwise, competition appears to be spread out rather consistently throughout the position. “Juwan Taylor has had a good camp, so between Monty (Rice), Natrez (Patrick) and Tae (Crowder),” Smart said. “Nate’s (McBride) been injured a bunch, and so has Jaden (Jaden) Hunter, but both were back today.”

Herring showing out at outside linebacker

Sophomore Malik Herring is indeed cross-training at outside linebacker and Smart indeed likes what he’s seen. “We don’t know if we have enough mass and Beal’s been out at outside backer so Malik gives us mass. He’s a good athlete. He’s not going to be a permanent thing,” Smart said. “If we’re short inside, he needs to be inside. If we’re short outside, he needs to be outside. He’s become a little better swing man than say (Jonathan) Ledbetter because Ledbetter’s got a little more anchor so Ledbetter could hold up better than Malik. We scrimmaged him there some today. He got some reps and he’s been kind of double training. He does a good job. He’s very bright.”

Punting inconsistent

Jake Camarda appeared to hold the advantage over Landon Stratton for the starting job at punter after last week’s scrimmage. That may be no longer true. “Well, I would say going into the scrimmage, (Jake) Camarda was the lead and had done pretty well and today's numbers show that it was not quite as one-sided for Camarda,” Smart said. “He hit a bomb and then he hit a shank. So he was 50/50, his yardage was good but it was because he hit a bomb and a shank and some other mediums. Landon Stratton hit a couple of good punts today. For the most part, it has been Camarda in the lead and we'll kind of (reevaluate) off this scrimmage."

