It was a day for the hitters as Michael Curry and Keegan McGovern went a combined 6-for-10 with four homers and eight RBI to lead Georgia to a 11-7 win over Troy and into the finals of the Athens Regional.

Inside, check out the post-game press conference to hear their comments along with head coach Scott Stricklin.

Georgia (39-19) will play the winner of Sunday's late game between Duke and Troy for the Athens Regional title and a berth in next week's Super Regional.