Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-03 15:15:14 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Post-game video: Georgia presser after 11-7 victory over Troy

Anthony Dasher • UGASports.com
Editor

It was a day for the hitters as Michael Curry and Keegan McGovern went a combined 6-for-10 with four homers and eight RBI to lead Georgia to a 11-7 win over Troy and into the finals of the Athens Regional.

Inside, check out the post-game press conference to hear their comments along with head coach Scott Stricklin.

Georgia (39-19) will play the winner of Sunday's late game between Duke and Troy for the Athens Regional title and a berth in next week's Super Regional.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}