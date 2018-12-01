ATLANTA – There was no doubt plenty of head-scratching by those watching Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, when Kirby Smart elected to attempt a fake punt with 3:11 left in the game.



Needing 11 yards to keep possession at midfield on fourth down, backup quarterback Justin Fields took the snap, but was quickly swallowed up by an opportunistic Alabama punt coverage unit. Five plays later, Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts scored from 15 yards out, giving Alabama the victory, and assuring itself the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

In his post-game press conference, Smart offered no apologies.

“I felt like that was a great call, because it was there. We've seen their safe; we know exactly what their safe is. They line up, and they don't cover a guy. We've got a guy wide open, and he's not going to be covered,” Smart said. “But at the last second, they saw it. We had a way to check out of it, but we took too long to get it snapped. I felt like it was a really good play. It was there; it got taken away at the last second, and we didn't make the play.”

Fields explained what he felt happened.

“Basically, I got the ball, the guy was covered, and there was nowhere to go,” said Fields, whose intent was to throw the ball. “It was one read to the other, but on the clear-out route, he (the Alabama defender) stopped. There was just nowhere to go with the ball.”

Fields naturally said he supported Smart’s call.

"Coach said we came here to win. We didn't come here to do anything else," Fields said. "We wanted to win, so we took a chance."

Smart agreed.

“I don't know about [taking a chance], but we lost some momentum in the game,” he said. “I wanted to be aggressive. Look, I wasn't coming here to play to tie, to play to keep it close. We came here to win the game. We wanted to win the game. These kids deserve it, and we weren't able to do it.”

Dawgs now 1-5 against top-ranked teams

Saturday’s 35-28 loss marked the first time Alabama won a close one this season. It had beaten its previous 12 opponents by at least 20 or more this year. The Bulldogs are now 5-3 against top 10 teams under Kirby Smart. Coach Smart is 32-9 overall in this, his third season, with back-to-back SEC Championship Game appearances. It also marked Georgia’s first game against a top-ranked team since the 2011 SEC Championship Game, when it fell to LSU 42-10. The Bulldogs are 1-5 all-time against a top-ranked team, with all six games at neutral sites.

Swift goes over 1,000 yards

Sophomore D’Andre Swift had 13 carries for 66 yards, including a rushing TD, two catches for 17 yards, and a receiving TD. He had a 9-yard TD run for a 14-7 lead with 7:31 in the second quarter. Swift went over 1,000 yards for the season during a 20-yard run in the 2nd quarter. On that same drive, he caught an 11-yard pass for a TD and a 21-7 lead. He finished with 75 yards on 16 carries and a TD, plus a career-high six catches for 63 yards and a TD.



For the season, Swift has 1,037 rushing yards. Swift became the 14th Bulldog to have a 1,000-yard season, marking the 20th time it has been done in a season for Georgia. Sophomore Elijah Holyfield finished with 60 yards on 14 carries, to give him 954 on the year.

Noting the stats

Georgia’s leading tacklers today were junior J.R. Reed and senior Tae Crowder with eight apiece. Also, senior D’Andre Walker ended up with five tackles, a sack, and 2 TFL. Walker notched his team-leading 10th sack on UA’s first drive of the game. In the 2nd half, UA was forced to a three-and-out and punt with Georgia taking over at the UGA 49. It led to a 51-yard TD drive in 1:14 for a 28-14 lead.

After another three-and-out, Georgia took possession at the UGA 25. On Alabama’s third possession, junior J.R. Reed intercepted a pass at the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line. Alabama scored a TD to cut it to 28-21 on the fourth possession, a 72-yard drive in 1:29 in four plays, featuring a 51-yard TD pass with 3:02 in the 3rd. Going to the 4th quarter, Georgia led 28-21. UA tied the game at 28 with 5:19 left in the contest. UA took over at its 48 after a fake punt failed with 3:04 left and took its first lead 35-28 with 1:04 left in the contest.

Big night for Fromm

Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm finished 25-for-39 for 301 yards with three touchdowns. On 3rd down plays, he was 5-for-12 for 54 yards and one touchdown and was sacked once. The sophomore was 2-for-2 for 14 yards on 4th downs. Georgia’s final drive ended at the Crimson Tide 39, as a pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

In the second half, he led Georgia to 3-play, 51-yard TD drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown to junior Riley Ridley and a 28-14 edge. Fromm’s completions, TD passes, and yards were the most by a Bulldog in an SEC Championship game. Since the loss at No. 13 LSU, he led Georgia to a 5-1 mark and was 87-for-124 for 1,128 yards, 14 TDs, and only one interception. Fromm is now 23-4 as a starter, including 8-4 versus Top 25 teams.

Hardman’s Day

Junior wideout/returner Mecole Hardman came in today leading the SEC in punt return average at 21.8 yards. He also averages 26.2 yards in kickoff return yards. He had a 22-yard kickoff return in the first half, plus a 16-yard punt return. Coming in, UA had allowed just three punt return yards on six returns. He finished with three kickoff returns for 63 yards and two punt returns for 16 yards. He had two catches for 21 yards.

For Starters

Senior center Lamont Gaillard started his team-leading 41st straight game while on defense. The team leader in starts is senior cornerback Deandre Baker, now with 34, including a streak of 15 with junior Reed as the most consecutive on defense with 28.