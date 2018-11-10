Kirby Smart will tell you that he never goes into a game with a predetermined idea of what wide receiver he plans to have get the ball.

It just happens.

Saturday, it was Terry Godwin’s turn as the senior turned in what statistically was his finest game this year, catching three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown that he scored on a fourth-down play.

“As a receiver, being wide open, those are the hardest ones to catch,” Godwin said. “You focus in the best you can, but it’s all about you and catching that ball, not what’s going to happen after the catch—not any of that. It’s just ‘catch the ball.’ Whenever you’re by yourself, when you’re trying to make a play, you’ve got to focus and do whatever you can to make it.”

If you’re looking for the key offensive play in Saturday’s 27-10 win, Godwin’s play was it.

Leading 13-10, Georgia faced a fourth-and-3 from the Auburn 38 when Smart called a timeout with just 29 seconds to go in the half.

It was thought Smart might call for a punt, but the Bulldogs had other ideas. It paid off when Jake Fromm threw a quick strike to Godwin, who weaved his way through traffic en route to a 38-yard touchdown and a 20-10 halftime lead.

“That was something we worked on all week,” Fromm said. “I thought that was my hardest pass of the night, because he was so wide open. You don’t want to miss it, but he ran an awesome route.”

Injuries hampered Godwin for much of the first half of the year, and he came into Saturday’s contest with just 10 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns after coming into the season as the team’s top returning receiver.

“I felt it was just time. Coach kept calling my number tonight, and I kept answering,” Godwin said. “It’s just hard work and dedication. You go to practice every day and work against the best DBs and defense in the nation. You don’t have a choice but to come out and be great.”