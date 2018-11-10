Post-Game Notebook
Godwin catch and score game's key offensive play
Kirby Smart will tell you that he never goes into a game with a predetermined idea of what wide receiver he plans to have get the ball.
It just happens.
Saturday, it was Terry Godwin’s turn as the senior turned in what statistically was his finest game this year, catching three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown that he scored on a fourth-down play.
“As a receiver, being wide open, those are the hardest ones to catch,” Godwin said. “You focus in the best you can, but it’s all about you and catching that ball, not what’s going to happen after the catch—not any of that. It’s just ‘catch the ball.’ Whenever you’re by yourself, when you’re trying to make a play, you’ve got to focus and do whatever you can to make it.”
If you’re looking for the key offensive play in Saturday’s 27-10 win, Godwin’s play was it.
Leading 13-10, Georgia faced a fourth-and-3 from the Auburn 38 when Smart called a timeout with just 29 seconds to go in the half.
It was thought Smart might call for a punt, but the Bulldogs had other ideas. It paid off when Jake Fromm threw a quick strike to Godwin, who weaved his way through traffic en route to a 38-yard touchdown and a 20-10 halftime lead.
“That was something we worked on all week,” Fromm said. “I thought that was my hardest pass of the night, because he was so wide open. You don’t want to miss it, but he ran an awesome route.”
Injuries hampered Godwin for much of the first half of the year, and he came into Saturday’s contest with just 10 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns after coming into the season as the team’s top returning receiver.
“I felt it was just time. Coach kept calling my number tonight, and I kept answering,” Godwin said. “It’s just hard work and dedication. You go to practice every day and work against the best DBs and defense in the nation. You don’t have a choice but to come out and be great.”
Injury update
The Bulldogs lost offensive lineman Kendall Baker to an undisclosed injury in the second half.
Baker had come into the game as a replacement for Cade Mays, who suffered a shoulder stinger last week at Kentucky.
“I’m not sure on Kendall yet. I know he’s getting an MRI,” Smart said. “Cade, I think, probably could have kept playing. We felt like Kendall might play better. We were going to watch Cade early. He didn’t necessarily do anything wrong, but we felt Kendall was going to play better, so we made a change there.”
The Bulldogs didn't appear to suffer any other significant injuries.
Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Jeremiah Holloman both left in the first half with apparent ankle injuries before returning to the game in the second half.
Stokes takes over for Campbell
A slow start landed freshman cornerback Tyson Campbell on the bench in favor of Eric Stokes.
The move paid off.
Stokes came up huge on a defensive play in the second quarter, when he knocked away a third-down pass. it forced Auburn to reach for a field goal instead of potentially going up by 11 points.
The Tigers kicked and made the score 10-6 before Georgia scored a pair of late second-quarter touchdowns to go up 20-10 at the half.
“That was a huge play in the game. Think about that third-down play. We hold them to a field goal, otherwise it’s 14-3, 14-6, whatever it was,” Smart said. “Eric Stokes is one of the hardest workers on our team. He’s the epitome of 'team.' The guy hasn’t complained, fussed—all he’s done is work. He’s going to get better. He’s going to continue to grow, and Tyson will do the same. Tyson had a tough night. We’ve talked for a long time; we’re going to play the players who play the best. I still think Tyson Campbell is a really good football player.”
Campbell has started all 10 of Georgia’s games heading into Saturday’s contest against UMass.
Auburn OLB tossed for targeting
Auburn lost Buck linebacker Big Kat Bryant when the Cordele native was called for targeting on quarterback Jake Fromm.
The Tigers had Fromm sacked when the sophomore lowered his head into Fromm’s sternum.
It didn’t take long for the officials to make a ruling, resulting in Bryant being ejected from the game.
Quotable
“Seventeen plus three is what? 20. Twenty is what? A three-score game and you lose. So what difference is three scores? What difference does a field goal make? Does it make it any more? If you don’t get it, they’re backed up. So, the thought was, they’re going to take three touchdowns to beat us. We get that. It’s all about point differential. It was something that was well thought out long before it happened, and we talked about it during the drive.” – Smart on why he had Rodrigo Blankenship attempt a fake field goal by attempting to throw a pass to Isaac Nauta.
This and that
. . . Neither Justin Young (undisclosed injury) nor DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle (undisclosed injury) dressed out Saturday. Young has only played in one game (the season-opener), while Hawkins-Muckle has not played in the past five.
. . . Lamont Gaillard (hyper-extended knee) and Mays (shoulder stinger) were both limited in practice this week, but started and played the entire game.
. . . Freshman Otis Reese got the start at Star.
. . . The Bulldogs, who lead the SEC in rushing at 233.8 yards per game, finished with 303 on the ground today after getting a season-high 331 yards in the road win over UK last Saturday. Overall, Georgia churned out 516 yards of total offense, the most since 560 against Vanderbilt earlier this season.
. . . Rodrigo Blankenship connected on a 25-yard field goal on Georgia’s opening drive to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 edge. Blankenship returned to hit a 20-yard chip shot at the 11:13 mark of the second period to cut Georgia’s deficit to 7-6. He is 17-of-19 on FGs this year. Blankenship also launched touchbacks on four kickoffs during the game, to give him 58 on the year. It ranks him second nationally.