LEXINGTON, KY – Good or bad – Kirby Smart always tells his players to ignore the noise.

That’s not to say they don’t hear what folks - both fans and in the media - have to say.

Take Saturday’s 34-17 win over No. 9 Kentucky that sent No. 6 Georgia to next month’s SEC Championship, for example.

Georgia’s defense has had its share of detractors, especially in regards to some of the Bulldogs’ recent efforts against the run and lack of sacks.

But after holding the Wildcats to just 84 rushing yards and collecting a season-high four sacks, linebacker Monty Rice felt the need to speak up – and out – against those who have previously Georgia’s defensive team.

“Our defensive line played huge. I know you guys like to call out our D-line a lot when they do bad,” Rice said. “Just to let you know, those guys are my brothers, so when you call them out, you’re calling me out.”

Quarterback Jake Fromm knows a little about criticism.

“If you’re playing at this kind of level you’re going to get criticism. For our defense, our defensive line and our linebackers, those guys have gotten called out,” Fromm said. “We’ve gotten called out on offense, too. We’ve answered, but those guys have continually gotten called out, so to come out and play the kind of game they did today was awesome. They did a great job of shutting down the running game today and it makes our job a whole lot easier. I’m excited to see the level they’re starting to play on defense and I think they’re starting to hit that stride.”

In slowing down the Wildcats, Georgia held touted running back Benny Snell to 73 yards on 20 carries.

“That was the emphasis of the whole week, and it’s been the emphasis of the whole season,” Rice said. “Slowing him down, not letting him get big runs … that was huge. It was nice to slow him down.”

Snell only had one run of more than 10 yards.

Rice led the Bulldogs with eight tackles, including one sack. Teammate Jonathan Ledbetter also enjoyed a big game, making six tackles, two for losses of 11 yards and one sack. He also forced one of Kentucky’s two fumbles.

“It really is disrespectful and it really comes from people who don’t do what we do,” Ledbetter said of the criticism. “It’s OK. People are going to talk, people are always going to talk whether you’re playing football or living your life. Ignore the naysayers. That’s what we’re going to do.”