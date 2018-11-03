Post-Game Notebook
Bulldogs say they will continue to ignore the naysayers
LEXINGTON, KY – Good or bad – Kirby Smart always tells his players to ignore the noise.
That’s not to say they don’t hear what folks - both fans and in the media - have to say.
Take Saturday’s 34-17 win over No. 9 Kentucky that sent No. 6 Georgia to next month’s SEC Championship, for example.
Georgia’s defense has had its share of detractors, especially in regards to some of the Bulldogs’ recent efforts against the run and lack of sacks.
But after holding the Wildcats to just 84 rushing yards and collecting a season-high four sacks, linebacker Monty Rice felt the need to speak up – and out – against those who have previously Georgia’s defensive team.
“Our defensive line played huge. I know you guys like to call out our D-line a lot when they do bad,” Rice said. “Just to let you know, those guys are my brothers, so when you call them out, you’re calling me out.”
Quarterback Jake Fromm knows a little about criticism.
“If you’re playing at this kind of level you’re going to get criticism. For our defense, our defensive line and our linebackers, those guys have gotten called out,” Fromm said. “We’ve gotten called out on offense, too. We’ve answered, but those guys have continually gotten called out, so to come out and play the kind of game they did today was awesome. They did a great job of shutting down the running game today and it makes our job a whole lot easier. I’m excited to see the level they’re starting to play on defense and I think they’re starting to hit that stride.”
In slowing down the Wildcats, Georgia held touted running back Benny Snell to 73 yards on 20 carries.
“That was the emphasis of the whole week, and it’s been the emphasis of the whole season,” Rice said. “Slowing him down, not letting him get big runs … that was huge. It was nice to slow him down.”
Snell only had one run of more than 10 yards.
Rice led the Bulldogs with eight tackles, including one sack. Teammate Jonathan Ledbetter also enjoyed a big game, making six tackles, two for losses of 11 yards and one sack. He also forced one of Kentucky’s two fumbles.
“It really is disrespectful and it really comes from people who don’t do what we do,” Ledbetter said of the criticism. “It’s OK. People are going to talk, people are always going to talk whether you’re playing football or living your life. Ignore the naysayers. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Injury update
Georgia lost center Lamont Gaillard during its first possession of the game.
Gaillard appeared to twist an ankle during the play that saw Fromm hit tight end Isaac Nauta for a 4-yard touchdown.
“I don't know on Lamont. It was like a hyperextended knee and we don't know,” Smart said. “We're going to see if he swells tomorrow and see what's going on with him. He could walk, he just couldn't bear a lot of weight. So, once again, we'll have to figure out the best grouping.
Gaillard was replaced by freshman Trey Hill, whose high snap resulted in a Bulldog fumble with Georgia driving for what looked to be a second score.
In other injury news:
…Mecole Hardman left the game with an undisclosed injury in the third quarter but Smart said he could have returned.
…Right guard Cade Mays also left the game in the second half, but his injury does not appear serious.
“With Cade, he got a burner, a stinger, and we were waiting for the strength to come back. He's had it before, but I don't think he ever got re-inserted,” Smart said. “He will probably will be OK.
Senior Kendall Baker replaced Mays in the game.
Justin Fields sighting
After not taking a snap last week against Florida, Justin Fields made appearances during three possessions against the Wildcats.
Fields briefly replaced Fromm with just over six minutes left in the second quarter and immediately picked up a first down on a run of 6 yards. On the next play, Fields went to pass, but tucked the ball and was knocked down for a 1-yard loss.
Smart was pleased with what he saw.
“You didn't hear anything out of him. All he did is come out and work this week. i thought he had his best practice of the year on Tuesday and he had a good practice on Wednesday. I told him, I said, 'Man, this guy's practicing,” Smart said. “He's buying in, he's positive, cheering on the sideline and he goes in and plays well. I just wish we could get to the point that we could play him a little more because he's getting better. He does a lot of good things. And he doesn't just have to run the ball. The situations today dictated that and he did a great job of doing it.”
Field finished with six rushes for 26 yards.
Quotable
“Three freshmen … Isaiah you’re counting … redshirt freshman … and then Cade, and Tray, Andrew and Solomon … Crazy. They play hard. They continue to compete. The good thing is we need more guys like that because we’ve got a little hole in our offensive line in the older group. The younger group is talented. But we have to go out and recruit well, because we know what’s coming. I mean some of these guys are really good players, who knows what’s going to happen next year. We’ve got to find tackles, and these guys get to play. It’s probably the most injured position in our conference as far as bumps, bruises, things. You’re going to get to plug and play. And Sam’s done a great job as far as having Kendall Baker to play all those positions. Ben Cleveland still not back yet and ready to go but here’s a guy who’s going to be able to help us when he gets back healthy. It makes me nervous they’re out there but I also like having good players out there.” – Kirby Smart on the offensive line youth.
This and that
…Before coming out, Gaillard started his team-leading 37th straight game while on defense, the team leader in starts is senior cornerback Deandre Baker, now with 30 including a streak of 12 with junior safety J.R. Reed the most consecutive on defense with 24. Meanwhile, freshman defensive Jordan Davis made his second consecutive career starts.
… For the second straight season, Georgia has gone 6-0 against the SEC East. Last year marked the first time the Bulldogs had done that since the league split into divisions in 1992. With today’s 34-17 win, Georgia now leads the series with UK 58-12-2 including winning the last nine meetings.
…Freshmen Brenton Cox and Channing Tindall recorded their first career sacks.
… For the year, Rodrigo Blankenship is now 15-for-17 in field goals, 40-for-40 in PATs and has 59 touchbacks in 66 kickoffs.