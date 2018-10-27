Swift gets first 100-yard game; Dawgs impose will late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – D’Andre Swift had no idea he'd rushed for his first career 100-yard game until he was notified by a reporter following Georgia’s 36-17 win over arch-rival Florida. “I got one, really?” said Swift, who led the Bulldogs with 12 carries for 104 yards. “I didn’t know that. It’s great, but I’m happier with the win.” Actually, there was one other thing that Swift, along with his teammates and head coach Kirby Smart were pleased to see: that was Georgia’s offense snuffing out whatever chance the Gators might have had with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. A 24-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin made it a two-score game with 8:39 to play, but it was Georgia’s final scoring drive, capped by a 33-yard by Swift to put him over the 100-yard mark, that everyone was talking about afterwards. “I feel like we broke their will at the end of the game,” linebacker Monty Rice said. “Swift’s run, (Elijah) Holyfield—if you can make the other team quit, that’s what we work for: to see them quit and break their will.” After forcing a quick three-and-out following Fromm’s touchdown pass to Godwin, it appeared that Georgia would be content to run out the clock. Not so fast. Following short runs of 3 yards by Swift and Fromm, Georgia’s quarterback completed a 22-yard pass to Riley Ridley, followed by runs of 6 and 1 yards by Holyfield to the 33. Swift handled the rest, taking a hand-off from Fromm, hitting the left side, and racing to the easy score. “It’s such a pleasure. Because you know that physicality has come over time. They earned that physicality,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “And we talked about earning this victory. That it would not be bought on discount. We would not get it on discount. We had to earn it. And we did. We made it difficult. Multiple situations that we could have gone up by more scores, and the kids just kept fighting, and the O-line just took over near the end.” Swift certainly loved what he saw. “That’s the way we’re supposed to play, go downhill and go right at them,” he said. “That’s exactly what we were able to do tonight.”

Injury update

Left tackle Andrew Thomas was forced to leave the game in the first half with an ankle injury but was able to return. The Bulldogs also lost offensive lineman Kendall Baker to a lower-body injury. He did not return, but Smart said he does not believe the injury to be serious. . . . Ben Cleveland traveled with the team but did not play. Robert Beal, meanwhile, did not travel, but it was not injury related. “That’s just a decision for us,” Smart said. “I mean, I never rule anybody completely out. I didn’t think Ben would be able to play. He didn’t play. But Robert had a funeral to go to. So, you guys don’t need to over-react to that.”

Six tries but no cigar

Six attempts. That’s how many opportunities Georgia had from the Florida 1-yard line, but could not punch the ball in for a touchdown late in the third quarter. "We've just got to score from further out. You think they were frustrated? You've got to get the ball in from inside the one. Give them credit, they had a great defensive stand, but to have that many snaps and not get in falls right here with me. It's an indictment of me,” Smart said. “We've got to practice goal line more. We've got to do things that are maybe a little looser to help them out, but we certainly didn't want to have to run the ball outside all the time, and we did that once down there and it didn't work. We couldn't punch it. So, give them credit, and we'll definitely have to get it fixed. It was definitely frustrating." Georgia, which was set up at the 1 when Tyrique McGhee forced a fumble by quarterback Feleipe Franks at the 1, had to settle for a short field goal by Blankenship, who went 3-for-3 in the game. “That’s something we have to get better at, for sure,” said Fromm, who was stood up attempting a couple of sneaks. “But we will. We’ll go back to work.”

Three freshmen make starts

With Jordan Davis making his first career start at defensive tackle, that gave Georgia three true freshmen who started in Saturday’s game. Offensive lineman Cade Mays and cornerback Tyson Campbell were the others. “We’ve got a lot of young guys on this team. I was sitting in a meeting last night, and I’m sitting there thinking Mel (Tucker) is going to call out three guys in what we call signal callers. We go over notes of the game, and make them present them to the team,” Smart said. “Jordan Davis stands up and goes over short yardage goal line. Brenton Cox stands up and goes over the pass rush plan. Tyson Campbell stands up and goes over the tricks and gimmicks, and I’m about to have a heart attack back there with these three guys.” Smart’s not complaining. “Youth is a good thing, because they listen and they learn, but they also grow up and get better,” Smart said. “It’s frustrating, because there are plays out there we’ve made in the past that we didn’t make this game. Youth should never be an excuse.”

Quotable

“Rushing defense. We played better tonight, and that’s a good team, but rushing defense concerns me, and tackling. I get frustrated, and I probably should reserve judgement until I watch tape. But there are so many times we have two people in the right position, with one blocker and two people, and the guy with the ball in his hands beats the guy to the leverage. He shouldn’t get beat. If we have two on one, we should win that battle, and there’s just numerous times. We felt at halftime we had like eight second and longs, so we won first down, but then we had three or four third-and-ones again. You have to commit to second-and-long, or either third and long, and at least third and five or six, so we’re a work in progress there. Obviously on offense, we’re still a spark plug here and we’ll explode, and then we’ll go dry for a second. We have to be more consistent offensively. And the goal-line work, especially in the red area, we’ve got to get the ball in.” – Kirby Smart on what concerns him the most. “Well turnovers are big. We needed to get some turnovers. We’d been preaching it. This was a team that got a lot, and we talk about it all the time—our defense against their defense. So, we pit the two defenses against each other and say, ‘Hey, why do they have more turnovers than us?’ So why can’t we get these turnovers, why can’t we force these turnovers? Turnovers come in bunches, and we got a good bit of them today.” – Smart on Georgia’s three forced turnovers.

