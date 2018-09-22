Stokes comes up huge on special teams

COLUMBIA, Mo. – It’s all about being prepared. Those were the words of cornerback Eric Stokes, whose second-quarter punt block and 8-yard return for a touchdown proved to be one of the bigger highlights for Georgia in Saturday’s 43-29 win at Missouri. “Coach (Kirby) Smart, Coach (Mel) Tucker, they all prepared me for this type of day,” Stokes said. “They constantly on me, so I was ready.” Ironically, if it had not been for an undisclosed injury to Tyler Simmons, Stokes might not have been on the field at all. “He’s not even the starter on punt return. He didn’t even take reps to do that,” Smart said. “He went in because he paid attention to the guy who is front of him, executed it for Tyler Simmons perfect. He really played well today but it didn’t surprise me because he practices well. That kid had a really good camp and it paid off today.: It wasn’t all about what Stokes did on special teams. When Tyson Campbell went out with an undisclosed injury, Stokes replaced the freshman at corner and did an admirable job, making --- tackles and breaking up --- passes “After the first play, everything else was just playing ball,” said Stokes, who redshirted as a freshman last year for the Bulldogs. “Eric’s a great competitor,” Smart said. “I told the team after the game, here’s a guy who got beat out, never whined, never cried, never pouted, he just worked. When you work, you get better.”

Baker blanks Hall

Last year, Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall caught four passes for 144 yards, including touchdown catches of 63 yards. Saturday, he did not catch a pass, thanks to senior Deandre Baker who covered Hall like your grandmother’s blanket. “I had a good week’s worth of practice with Mecole Hardman, Riley Ridley, the other receivers, they gave me a good look this week,” Baker said. “I was just able to make some plays on the ball.” Actually, he didn’t get a lot of opportunities. Tiger quarterback Drew Lock only challenged Baker twice, with neither throw coming close to being caught. “I want to shut guys out, but other teams are going to make plays,” Baker said. “He’s a good deep-threat receiver with nice speed, last year he made two big plays so this year we knew we had to find a way to stop him.”

Pass rush does a better job

After managing just one sack in its first three games, D’Andre Walker added two more to the docket Saturday. Not only did the senior sack Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock, but he also forced a pair of fumbles, one which the Bulldogs recovered to stop a drive by the Tigers. "It's hard for me to talk about him specifically because I don't know that I watched just one guy, but I thought as a whole our pass rush was at least able to affect him -- get him out of the pocket, bat balls, cause a fumble,” Smart said. “There's a lot of disruption there, which is what we needed to do. We haven't really had a chance to do that. This was a game to do that because he wanted to be in the pocket and he wanted to throw the ball from the pocket and you've got to try to affect a pocket passer and I thought we were able to affect him today."

Mixed bag for Blankenship

Rodrigo Blankenship endured a mixed bag on Saturday. Blankenship was 3-for-5 on field goals (made 44, 21 and 40, missed 49, 36-yarder blocked). His first kickoff today was not a touchback for the first time this year as there was a strong wind, ending a streak of 23 that led the nation. His 44-yard FG put Georgia in front 10-7 with 13:51 left in the 2ndquarter and a 21-yarder made it 13-7 early in the 2nd quarter. He missed a 49-yarder with 7:17 left. He added a pair of PATs in the second half. For the year, he is 6-for-8 on the year in field goals and 30-for-32 in touchbacks. A 36-yard field goal attempt was blocked in the 4thquarter, the first by an opponent since TCU in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

Quotable

“Wake up. Show better composure, discipline. Be who we are. Execute. You know, it wasn't the things we were doing weren't right. We just weren't executing a lot of them. We had a couple of RPOs batted down, we had a couple of holding calls that set us back. We just had to overcome a lot. But that's one thing we've been able to do so far on offense is have some explosive plays. We had some today in the passing game.” – Kirby Smart on what he told his team at halftime.

This and that