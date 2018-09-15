Deandre Baker continues to show why many consider him one of the top cornerbacks in the country, much less the SEC.

Saturday, the senior singlehandedly bushwhacked Middle Tennessee’s offense during its second possession, first sniffing out a throwback to quarterback Brent Stockstill before intercepting the senior on the next play to give Georgia back the ball.

“That trick play came up in the film room and we were ready,” said Baker, who knocked Stockstill back for an 8-yard loss on the play.

On the interception, Baker appeared to bait Stockstill into making the throw before stepping in front for his second pick in as many days. Baker returned the football 26 yards to the MTSU 49, setting up Georgia’s second touchdown down.

“That’s the way the coverage is designed—to bait it,” Baker said. “He threw it, I caught up.”

Baker, who last week returned a pick of South Carolina’s Jake Bentley 55 yards before dropping the ball at the goal line (which Juwan Taylor picked up and walked in for the score, figured he was “one block away” from taking it to the end zone.

After drawing the ire of head coach Kirby Smart, Baker smiled that he wouldn’t have made the same mistake again.

“I probably would have run to the Tate Center,” said Baker, who now has seven career interceptions.

Baker, who finished with three tackles, wasn’t challenged much after that.

“He got a pick but that was more of a zone coverage. He was able to read the quarterback’s eyes and got a big pick,” Smart said. “But I’ll have to reserve judgement. I didn’t see how he played. I know last week how he played, he played really good.”

Baker said his teammates help make his job easy.

“I’ve just got to stay disciplined and not try to force a play, because the play will come,” Baker said. “With good D-linemen like Tyler Clark and D’Andre Walker coming off the edge, they get pressure on the QB. I’m just trying to play good technique, and hope to make a play on the ball.”