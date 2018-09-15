Post-Game Notebook
Another big day for Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker continues to show why many consider him one of the top cornerbacks in the country, much less the SEC.
Saturday, the senior singlehandedly bushwhacked Middle Tennessee’s offense during its second possession, first sniffing out a throwback to quarterback Brent Stockstill before intercepting the senior on the next play to give Georgia back the ball.
“That trick play came up in the film room and we were ready,” said Baker, who knocked Stockstill back for an 8-yard loss on the play.
On the interception, Baker appeared to bait Stockstill into making the throw before stepping in front for his second pick in as many days. Baker returned the football 26 yards to the MTSU 49, setting up Georgia’s second touchdown down.
“That’s the way the coverage is designed—to bait it,” Baker said. “He threw it, I caught up.”
Baker, who last week returned a pick of South Carolina’s Jake Bentley 55 yards before dropping the ball at the goal line (which Juwan Taylor picked up and walked in for the score, figured he was “one block away” from taking it to the end zone.
After drawing the ire of head coach Kirby Smart, Baker smiled that he wouldn’t have made the same mistake again.
“I probably would have run to the Tate Center,” said Baker, who now has seven career interceptions.
Baker, who finished with three tackles, wasn’t challenged much after that.
“He got a pick but that was more of a zone coverage. He was able to read the quarterback’s eyes and got a big pick,” Smart said. “But I’ll have to reserve judgement. I didn’t see how he played. I know last week how he played, he played really good.”
Baker said his teammates help make his job easy.
“I’ve just got to stay disciplined and not try to force a play, because the play will come,” Baker said. “With good D-linemen like Tyler Clark and D’Andre Walker coming off the edge, they get pressure on the QB. I’m just trying to play good technique, and hope to make a play on the ball.”
Gametime change does not affect preparation
Smart said the decision to move Saturday’s kickoff from 7:15 to noon had no effect on Georgia’s preparation for the contest against MTSU.
“You always concern yourself with distractions, but I didn’t think at the point they made the decision it would affect us. Our kids were prepared to do anything,” Smart said. “It moved some things up for it, but our kids understand it.”
As for Saturday’s heat, Smart said his team prefers it hot.
“Our kids’ kind of embrace playing in the heat,” Smart said. “They think it’s an advantage for them. They enjoy doing it.”
Linebackers Walker, Cox spat no big deal
Linebackers D’Andre Walker and Brenton Cox were seen exchanging words and appeared to spar with each during the second quarter, but Smart said it was no big deal.
So, what was it about?
“Love,” Smart said. “They love each other. Sometimes when you play football, you have spats. Sometimes when you care about somebody so much and you want them to do something right, you encourage them to do right.”
Although exactly what precipitated the disagreement is unclear, Smart said it was ultimately no big deal.
“We handled it internally,” Smart said. “It’s over, I respect both of them, they’re great kids, and I’m really proud of the way it was handled and the way they both have fire.”
It’s also not necessarily a bad thing.
“The best teams I’ve been around—I sat in that stadium right there when I was at Alabama, and watched players about kill Reuben Foster because he gave up an 80-yard run to Nick Chubb,” Smart said. “I knew then we had a special defense. Well, today showed me some fire that, regardless of the score, the standard is here. If you don’t play to the standard, you’re going to be called out.”
Quoteable
“We’ll just be objective about it. We’ll put it on the tape, show them technically what they did wrong, whether it was hands outside, hands inside, or pushing the back. On the opening kickoff. We had Quay (Walker) grab a guy. A lot of it is discipline, but we’ve got to get it fixed, especially when the talent level gets closer.”—Smart on Georgia’s seven penalties for 54 yards.
This and that
. . . Georgia has now scored more than 40 points in its first three games. The Bulldogs last did that when they started the 2012 season with five straight 40+ point games. Georgia tallied 45 points in the first half, marking the Bulldogs’ highest output since scoring 45 versus Troy through the first two quarters in 2014. Georgia won that contest 66-0. Through their first three wins of 2018, the Bulldogs are averaging 45.3 points per game. Georgia is now 2-0 all-time against MTSU.
. . . The Bulldogs held MTSU to a touchdown through the first two periods and to 169 yards on 34 plays and just six first downs. The Blue Raiders’ score came on a 41-yard receiving touchdown. MTSU was shut out in the second half and finished with 288 total yards on 68 plays. Senior Juwan Taylor led the Bulldogs with six stops, while sophomore LB Monty Rice had five stops.
. . . Freshman Cade Mays started at left tackle for his first career start. He started in place of sophomore Andrew Thomas who injured his left ankle at South Carolina last week. On defense, sophomores Mark Webb and William Poole both got their first starts at DB.