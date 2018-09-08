Post-game notebook
Thomas suffers sprained ankle
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Although there was obviously plenty to celebrate with Georgia’s 41-17 win over South Carolina, left tackle Andrew Thomas’ sprained ankle in the third quarter was a bit of a bummer.
“Right now, it’s an ankle sprain,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We don’t know to what extent or how bad, so I don’t know much other than that.”
According to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, however, the injury does not appear to be too bad.
“He’s going to be fine,” Hardman said. “He’s going to get some treatment, he should be fine this week.”
Otherwise, the Bulldogs appear to have escaped the game relatively unscathed.
Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was able to play after spraining his ankle on Tuesday, while wide receiver Terry Godwin (knee) returned after missing the first game and caught one pass for 12 yards.
Defensive back Tyrique McGhee (foot) also returned and played in the second half.
Linebacker D’Andre Walker left in the second quarter due to what he described as “dehydration.” He returned to the game in the third quarter.
Big Day for Hardman
Hardman established a new career high for receiving yards with 103 on six receptions, including one that went for a touchdown of 34 yards.
“That was fun,” the junior from Elberton said. “We were just going out there and playing our game.”
Hardman played it very well. The junior accounted for 133 all-purpose yards, including a 30-yard run and a long catch of 42 yards. on that play, Jake Fromm caught a Gamecock defensive back and found Hardman wide open. Hardman was pulled down at the 5-yard line.
Elijah Holyfield ran the ball in for a 34-10 lead on the very next play.
“I was VERY surprised I was that wide open,” Hardman said. “I thought he was playing man when he blitzed. I was wide open and I’m like, WOW—I hope the ball’s coming. I should have scored on that play, actually. I’m still glad Jake threw the ball.”
Fromm agreed. “Mecole’s a great player,” Fromm said. “He’s the guy. When he comes off the sideline, he’s always begging for the ball. I’ve got to find a way to get it to him, because he’s special with the ball in his hands.”
Baker's pick the sixth of his career
Deandre Baker’s first-quarter interception was the sixth of his career, but he missed out on his first career score when he inexplicably dropped the football at the 1-yard line. Linebacker Juwan Taylor was there to pick up the ball and step across the end zone for the score, though the play what was still listed post-game as an interception return for a score.
For those counting, this was the fourth defensive score during Kirby Smart’s four years at Georgia. It marked the first interception return for a touchdown since Maurice Smith brought one back 35 yards against Auburn in 2016.
It was the first road interception return for a score since Dominick Sanders brought one back 88 yards at Vanderbilt one season earlier (2015).
A few surprising names who didn't make the trip
SEC rules dictate that only 70 players travel for league road games and there were a couple of surprises concerning players who didn't travel.
Topping the list includes sophomore defensive back Ameer Speed, who played in last week’s win over Austin Peay, along with backup linebacker Jaden Hunter.
They weren’t the only ones. Redshirt freshman Netori Johnson and redshirt junior D’Marcus Hayes remained in Athens, along with backup center Sean Fogarty, plus redshirt defensive backs Tray Bishop and Latavious Brini.
This and that
… Richard LeCounte and Monty Rice led the Bulldogs with career highs in tackles with 10 and 8 respectively.
…Rodrigo Blankenship added six more touchbacks. He is now a perfect 14 for 14 this year. He is now 3-for-3 on the year and 12-for-18 in his career from 40+.
…J.R. Reed’s third-quarter interception was the third of his career.
…The 24-point margin of victory was the most in Columbia since 1971.
… Georgia is +1 in Turnover Margin, scoring 14 points off three turnovers on the year. Opponents have forced two turnovers and turned them into no points.