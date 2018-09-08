COLUMBIA, S.C. – Although there was obviously plenty to celebrate with Georgia’s 41-17 win over South Carolina, left tackle Andrew Thomas’ sprained ankle in the third quarter was a bit of a bummer.

“Right now, it’s an ankle sprain,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We don’t know to what extent or how bad, so I don’t know much other than that.”

According to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, however, the injury does not appear to be too bad.

“He’s going to be fine,” Hardman said. “He’s going to get some treatment, he should be fine this week.”

Otherwise, the Bulldogs appear to have escaped the game relatively unscathed.

Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was able to play after spraining his ankle on Tuesday, while wide receiver Terry Godwin (knee) returned after missing the first game and caught one pass for 12 yards.

Defensive back Tyrique McGhee (foot) also returned and played in the second half.

Linebacker D’Andre Walker left in the second quarter due to what he described as “dehydration.” He returned to the game in the third quarter.