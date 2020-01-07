News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 00:57:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Post-Early Signing Day Hot Board

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

The early period has come and gone, and All-American games are in the books.Georgia is certainly sitting well, having climbed all the way to No. 2 in the team rankings for the 2020 cycle.But now, t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}