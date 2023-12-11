While Georgia waits to hear whether former Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys accepts Kirby Smart’s offer to become a Bulldog, another question remains.

Could Georgia be in the market for two wide receivers from the transfer portal?

Thus far, the Bulldogs have lost Mekhi Mews, Jackson Meeks, and likely Zeed Haynes, who announced his intention to enter the portal in the coming days.

If so, keep an eye on former Southern Cal receiver Michael Jackson III.

A native of Las Vegas, Jackson hails from the same high school as former Bulldog tight end Darnell Washington and took a visit to Georgia over the weekend.