Portal Potential: Michael Jackson III
While Georgia waits to hear whether former Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys accepts Kirby Smart’s offer to become a Bulldog, another question remains.
Could Georgia be in the market for two wide receivers from the transfer portal?
Thus far, the Bulldogs have lost Mekhi Mews, Jackson Meeks, and likely Zeed Haynes, who announced his intention to enter the portal in the coming days.
If so, keep an eye on former Southern Cal receiver Michael Jackson III.
A native of Las Vegas, Jackson hails from the same high school as former Bulldog tight end Darnell Washington and took a visit to Georgia over the weekend.
Michael Jackson III
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Class: Just completed his junior season
Eligibility: Jackson has one year of eligibility remaining
Why does it make sense?
Jackson battled injuries as a sophomore and subsequently became lost in the shuffle in a deep corps of receivers during last year’s junior campaign.
Nevertheless, the 6-foot, 200-pound wideout would bring some welcome experience to the Bulldogs after catching 17 passes for 146 yards in nine games last fall.
He leaves Southern Cal with 46 career catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns, while appearing in 24 games with two starts.
Jackson would also give the Bulldogs another candidate at punt returner, having served in that capacity all three of his seasons in Los Angeles.
What are the concerns?
Can he stay healthy?
Jackson battled a lower-body injury for most of his junior year and missed three games..
Assuming he can stay healthy, Jackson could potentially carve out a role, although over his career he has been more of a possession receiver.
After averaging 13.9 yards per reception as a sophomore, that number dropped to 8.9 last season.