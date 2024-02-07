Throughout its current losing streak, it hasn’t been the starts that have been the problem for Georgia, but the Bulldogs' play in the second half.

Wednesday night at Mississippi State, it was a reversal of those fortunes that helped to do Mike White’s team in. Georgia was unable to overcome a poor shooting start, resulting in MSU rolling to a 75-62 win.

The loss dropped Georgia to 14-8 overall, and 4-6 in the SEC, while Mississippi State improved to 15-8 and 4-6.

Despite the defeat, White doesn’t want his team hanging its collective head.

“This is the SEC, there’s no time for it. I don’t want to hear it from anyone in our program, and none of that came up (after the game),” White said. “I thought we did some good things. I thought we played better tonight than we did our last couple at home.”

Offensively, guard Noah Thomasson was the only bright spot.

The transfer from Niagara scored 20 points, with 18 coming on six 3-pointers.

Unfortunately for Georgia, no other Bulldog tallied more than Blue Cain’s 10.

The Bulldogs also lost the rebounding battle 43-33 and went to the foul line just 13 times, converting 10.

Still, Georgia had its chances.

After falling behind by 13, a 10-run by the Bulldogs brought Georgia within three at 56-53 with 6:21 left.

But in the blink of an eye, two consecutive threes by MSU keyed an 8-0 run by the home team, pushing the margin back to double digits at 64-53 with 4:21 remaining.

“Down three on the road in the SEC with a few minutes, we gave ourselves a chance. The final score does not indicate how competitive the game was down the stretch,” White said. “But they hit back-to-back 3s and broke it open, and that was it. The effort was there, the physicality was there; I thought our guys played really hard.”

Of Georgia’s 56 shots, 33 were 3-point attempts.

However, White stopped short of saying his team has become too dependent on its perimeter game.

“I would have given you that same answer in November. We’ve struggled from two all year, and we’ve struggled to protect the rim defensively all year,” White said. “Those are two areas that we’re a little bit deficient in. We’ve benefited a lot from getting to the foul line, obviously, but we weren’t as efficient at that tonight, getting only 13 attempts.”

The Bulldogs shook up their starting lineup with RJ Sunahara getting the nod over RJ Melendez, and Justin Hill starting over Jabri Abdur-Rahim.

Georgia still started the game horribly.

The Bulldogs started the game just 3 of 17 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

With Georgia struggling, Mississippi State was twice able to extend its lead to 14 points before back-to-back 3-pointers by Thomasson brought the Bulldogs back under double-digits with 45 seconds remaining, cutting its halftime deficit to eight.

“I thought we did a lot of good things. Obviously, we missed some that we’ve got to make. We didn’t get to the foul line enough, and we made some live ball turnovers that haunted us, and they converted,” White said. “But I thought we defended better tonight than we have as of late, so that’s great to see. I thought there was some growth there.”

Georgia returns to action Saturday at Arkansas.

Boxscore