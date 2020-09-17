A few eyebrows might have been raised when Kirby Smart opined on Tuesday that redshirt sophomore Jack Podlesny and freshman Jared Zirkel were neck-and-neck for the starting kicker job.

It's been assumed by many that the highly-touted Zirkel, who signed with the Bulldogs in February, was the odds-on-favorite to win the job vacated by the graduation of Rodrigo Blankenship.

That may have been an incorrect assumption.

Based on the comments made by Smart, the Glynn Academy graduate’s overall body of work has actually been a bit better than that of Zirkel, and it could lead to him getting the nod for next week’s season-opener at Arkansas.

That news does not come as a shock to Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo, who said Podlesny has been disproving doubters his entire football career.

“That doesn’t surprise me. He’s got a big-time leg. A big-time leg,” Hidalgo said in a telephone interview with UGASports.

Hidalgo should know.

The head coach of the Red Terrors has coached his share of kickers who went on to succeed in college—including Blankenship—when the current member of the Indianapolis Colts was a freshman at Walton High, prior to transferring to Sprayberry.

However, unlike Blankenship, Podlesny did not step on campus at Glynn Academy as a ready-made kicker. On the contrary. It was not until his junior year that Podlesny, a noted soccer player for the Red Terrors, decided to try out for the football team, despite having never kicked a football in his life.

He was apparently a quick learner.

His senior year, Podlesny converted nine of his 10 field goal attempts while sending 55 of his 61 kickoffs into the end zone for touch backs.

“You could tell the first time he kicked the ball he had that kind of potential; it just had a different sound coming off of his leg,” Hidalgo said. “But the thing about it is, he worked incredibly hard to win the job here. He made himself into what I think was the best kicker in the state his senior year. He was incredible.”

Glynn Academy special teams coach Kip Hall concurred.

“(Podlesny) is perfect for a kicker. He keeps even-keeled, he does not let a bad kick bother him, and he's always ready to go. He never dwelled on it if he had a bad kick; he was always ready to go, always focused.”

It’s that focus and knowledge of the work he’s put in to be in this position that has both coaches feeling no doubt Podlesny will be able to take advantage of the opportunity should it come his way.

“He’s a kicker, and kickers are all kind of squirrelly, a little bit—and I mean that in a good way. But one of the things he did that really impressed me is, he really didn’t know how to kick a football and he dedicated himself. He was a really good soccer player, but he dedicated himself to learning how to kick a football and kick it effectively,” Hidalgo said. “Anytime somebody puts that much effort and dedicates himself so much to something, it insulates him from failure. He's super-determined to be a success. He has a ton of ability, but he’s made himself into a great kicker.”

Hall said he stays in contact with his former protege to keep tabs on how he's doing.

“I try to talk to him about once every few weeks,” Hall said. “I worked at Georgia back in the 90s, and I know, especially now with the coronavirus, that their time is very small to do anything. But I try to talk to him as much as I can. I ask him how things are going, and I just tell him to take care of what he can control.”