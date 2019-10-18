There was a lot to take away from Georgia’s 93-81 exhibition win over Valdosta State Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Yes, there were mistakes.

Twenty-five turnovers against the Division II Blazers were certainly a concern. And a 15-for-24 night from the free-throw line wasn’t quite the percentage hoped for by head coach Tom Crean. Nor was the Georgia head coach necessarily pleased that his Bulldogs out-rebounded a smaller VSU squad by a mere 36-33 margin.

However, there was plenty to build on, too.

Boxscore

The fact his Bulldogs were able to bounce back from an early 13-point deficit was pleasing, along with the fact his squad was able to get contributions from up and down a young roster, which includes 10 players who were not on the team this time a season ago.

“Probably based on the way we’ve been practicing, it was probably about what I would have expected. I liked the way we responded when we got down—there was no panic, which is really good on a young team,” Crean said. “I started five guys, but as I try to tell the team, we don’t have a starting lineup. I said It last year, and I’ve said it every year I’ve coached: If you get a team with 6, 7, 8—upwards of nine potential starters—that means you’ve got 7, 8, 9, potential finishers. That’s exactly what you want it to become.”

Although one can’t say the Bulldogs are there yet after one exhibition, there were positive signs.

No doubt most of the crowd (estimated to be around 3,000) came to watch the debut of freshman Anthony Edwards. Several other players—newcomers and veterans alike—flashed during the game.

Edwards led the way with 18 points, followed by Tyree Crump and Rayshaun Hammonds with 16 each. But the Bulldogs also had eye-opening efforts from freshmen forward Toumani Camara (six points and a team-high six assists) and point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who added eight points and led the team in rebounds with eight.

“For the veterans, we know what Coach wants,” Crump said. “We’ve got 10 new guys who we’re always trying to help learn the plays, stuff like that.”

Edwards’ night got off to a slow start.

The former five-star appeared nervous early on, committing three fouls over the first four minutes. He only had two points over the game’s first 8:44m before nailing the first of three 3-pointers at the 11:16 mark in the first half.

That initial three obviously helped Edwards relax for the rest of game.

“Most definitely,” Edwards said. “My veteran, (Tyree) Crump, just told me to play my game. I was trying to get my feel for the game, but after I hit that three, I started playing the game like I know how.”



