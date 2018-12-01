ATLANTA – The committee deciding what four teams make up the College Football Playoff may or may not agree.

But after taking top-ranked Alabama to the limit before falling in the SEC Championship 35-28, there was a wide consensus inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium that Georgia (11-2) probably does belong.

Head coach Kirby Smart certainly thinks so.

“Well, it boils down to one thing. Do you want the four best teams in or not? It's that simple,” Smart said. “They (Alabama) sat at home last year and got to go in the game while everybody else is beating each other up, and they had a good football team. Give that coach across the sideline a vote who he doesn't want to play. He'll start with us. I promise you, you don't want to play us. It's not our decision. It's their decision.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban certainly agreed.

“We played Notre Dame in a national championship game, and Georgia was the best team. They deserved to be in the championship game,” Saban said. “Based on the team we played this year, I think this team deserves to be in the playoff as well. I sure as hell don’t want to play them again. That’s the best compliment I can give you or them.”

The Bulldogs would certainly seem to have an argument.

Georgia took to the final minute an Alabama team that won all 12 of its regular-season games by an average of 22 points. Unfortunately, with Oklahoma avenging its regular-season loss to Texas, it appears likely the Sooners will jump Georgia and claim one of the top four spots.

“We know we’re one of the top four teams in the country,” senior cornerback Deandre Baker said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Baker wasn’t the only Bulldog player who felt that way. To a man, Georgia players said that when the committee makes its announcement on Sunday, the Bulldogs should be part of the field.

‘I support my coach. We worked hard. We're here. We showed up, and we played. They beat us in the end,” defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said. “You can't say we didn't go out there and fight. You can't say we didn't put it all on the line. You can't say we're not one of the best teams in college football. Just watch the tape. If they watch it, they should put us in.”

If Georgia were to make the playoffs, the Bulldogs would head to either the Cotton or the Orange Bowl. If the Bulldogs are left out, Georgia will be headed to the Sugar Bowl, likely against Texas.

Baker said he'll be watching.

The four semifinalists will be announced on ESPN at 12:30. The New Year’s Six matchups are scheduled to be announced at 3:00.

We’ll definitely be tuned in,” said Baker, adding wherever Georgia goes, the Bulldogs will show up ready to go.

“Even if we don’t get in, we’ll treat it just like a playoff game,” he said. “That’s all we’re going to be thinking about.”