Saturday’s opener against third-ranked Georgia is serious business for Austin Peay and head coach Will Healy, but the Governors aren’t opposed to having a little fun, too.

FCS teams compete for spots in a 16-team playoff, not bowls. So Healy wants to make sure his Governors have as memorable a trip to Athens as they possibly can.

The journey will start Thursday when the team buses down from Clarksville, Tenn., to Chattanooga, before heading to downtown Atlanta Friday morning to check out the College Football Hall of Fame.

Following a walk-through later that day at Sanford Stadium, Healy is having his team stay at nearby Chateau Elan prior to Saturday’s 3:30 kickoff against the Bulldogs (ESPN).

“We’re going to do it like they do in the SEC. Our kids deserve a trip where they can feel like they’re the best in the country, where the experience is second to none,” Healy said. “We try to do things like this once a year. We did it last year at UCF, and this weekend we get a chance to strap it up on national television, and try to create some memories that they won’t forget.”

Georgia is paying Austin Peay $500,000 to come to Sanford Stadium, according to contracts obtained by UGASports. But the decision to play big-time opponents like the Bulldogs isn’t just about collecting a big check.

“We schedule games like this in hopes of putting Austin Peay’s name on the map. We love to schedule games like this, but the next thing we know, the team we scheduled for this year played in the national title game and is one of the hottest teams in the country,” Healy said. “But that’s done more for us than you can imagine. It’s been a lot of fun. People want to talk about the University of Georgia, and we’ve taken full advantage of that opportunity to get the Austin Peay name out there.”

Of course, there’s the not-so-small matter of the game itself, and excited as Healy is for the opportunity his team has to play, he’s also realistic about the challenge that awaits.

“We know what we’re going up against. They’ve got five-star after five-star, and they replace five stars with five stars,” he said. “They’re obviously extremely talented. We’ll be playing in front of 93,000 on ESPN on opening weekend, so this is a big deal for our university. Our kids are excited to see if they can go toe to toe with the best athletes in the country.”

The Governors—who were an eyelash away from qualifying for last year’s FCS playoffs—are not a team without some talent.

Austin Peay features a deep backfield, and despite the suspension of second-leading rusher Kentel Williams, has excellent depth with Ahmaad Tanner (136 carries for 698 yards and eight touchdowns) who helped the Governors average 258.8 rushing yards per game, the sixth-highest in the FCS.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall is an Ohio Valley Conference preseason first-team selection after completing 80 of 141 passes for 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 453 yards last season.

Last season against UCF, Oatsvall—who started just five games a year ago as a freshman—threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Success against Georgia, however, won’t be easy.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult to run the ball against someone like Georgia,” Healy said. “I feel good about our offense as it pertains to our conference, but we’ll be strapping up at a different level this Saturday.”