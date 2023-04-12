Does the idea of playing another opponent in a spring game intrigue you? It does Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

During an interview Wednesday with 680 The Fan, Smart said he’d be in favor of one day bringing in an opponent to Sanford Stadium, instead of the split Red-Black format the Bulldogs and most other teams have used for years.

"I'm open to that idea. It's not something I think about a lot, or think about often, but anything that benefits the greater good of your state or your community locally—and when I say locally, I mean the state of Georgia—we should be for that,” Smart said. “If we have an opportunity to help organizations that need help funding, and we can do that through the sport of football then I'm usually looking for a way to help out."

Other coaches have expressed interest, too.

Not only could schools raise money for various charities, but the chance to line up against a different opponent would make the event more entertaining for all.

"I certainly don't think it's an opportunity to just be a money-maker," Smart said. "It's an opportunity to give back. If our players can give back, and have a game or a scrimmage where you get to go against other people, and the enjoyment and betterment of that goes to children's hospital or whatever it may be—that's usually a positive."