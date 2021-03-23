Join the team!
Players Speak: "Two peas in a pod"
Jake Reuse •
UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.
"Two peas in a pod" - Channing Tindall talks Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp
How's the Georgia offense looking? Tight end John FitzPatrick gives his perspective.
Did senior defensive back Ameer Speed give thought to the transfer portal?
