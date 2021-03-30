Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 19:25:22 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Players Speak: Comparing this year's Georgia offense to last year
Jake Reuse •
UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.
Warren McClendon opens up on how this year's offense compares
What led Justin Shaffer to stay in Athens?
How is the first team offense looking? Travon Walker details
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}