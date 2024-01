The Dawgs embarrassed the Seminoles in Miami. The grades for the players are worth seeing, too.

Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 63-3 victory over the Seminoles.

Here's a frame of reference. All players are graded on every snap in which they participate.

- 60-70 = average numbers for college

- 71-84 = above average to great starters

- 85+ is elite

* = starter