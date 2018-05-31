Scott Stricklin received an email earlier in the week with a reminder of a certain time Georgia went winless in the SEC tournament. It was from the 1990 team, and that postseason run ended one way – national champions.

Now, the Bulldogs will move past a displeasing performance in conference tournament play and hope to get closer to the same result. Georgia is set to host its first NCAA tournament regional since 2008 and the anticipation is palpable.

As it opens play against Big South champion Campbell, the Bulldogs expect to take advantage of playing its postseason at home and reach its biggest goal.

“Omaha, baby,” said Michael Curry, Georgia’s third-leading hitter at .315.

Chase Adkins, Friday night’s starter, remembers being present at the last College World Series appearance to watch the future professional talents of Gordon Beckham and Josh Fields in Georgia’s run a decade ago. He now has dreams of stepping on that mound at TD Ameritrade Park as do the rest of his teammates.

However, while the goals are lofty, Stricklin provides a balance. For now, it’s all about Friday night and taking small steps towards the big picture. The Bulldogs’ understand the potential of being lost in the big picture.

“We’ve had 14 straight games on Friday nights, so why change what we preach?” Stricklin said. “Just because it’s a different title doesn’t mean we have to play different. We’re going to treat it like a Friday night conference game.”

When Georgia trots onto its home field, it will see a larger crowd than usual as there have been bleachers added down the left-and-right field lines to add more seating. Foley Field will expand its capacity to 3,308 and more fans and college students will be perched upon Kudzu Hill past the right field wall, as well.

The electric atmosphere is something that the Bulldogs await, but they remained locked in at the same time.

“It’s about time they added some new seats in here,” Adkins said with a smile. “It’s going to be awesome to play in front of a good crowd with some fun college kids out on the hill. Our families don’t have to travel as far and can be there to see us, too.”

Georgia’s first test against Campbell isn’t one that it is taking lightly, either. The Fighting Camels are known for a small-ball approach and being aggressive in stolen base opportunities. Campbell has collected 94 stolen bases on the season and Matthew Barefoot – the leading hitter at .357 – leads the way with 31 successful attempts.

Georgia hasn’t yet seen a team take the approach to this magnitude and awaits an exciting test.

“They’ve mastered it and that’s why they’re in the postseason,” Curry said. “They’re a solid ball club and also have some big hitters. We have to be ready to play.”

Offensively, the hope for Georgia is that the woes at the plate come to an end. In the conference tournament, the Bulldogs scored a combined four runs against Texas A&M and Ole Miss – including being shutout against the Aggies.

Curry and senior outfielder Keegan McGovern have led the charge and echo words of Stricklin to not let the struggles linger further into postseason play. Each of the Bulldogs’ leading hitters know that more production must come in order to advance.

In addition, the Bulldog starters are eager to see experience in SEC play pay off against a different style of non-conference opponents, Adkins regards the SEC as the best conference nationally, and looks for those tough matchups throughout the season to pay off.

“It gets you prepared for regionals like this,” he said. “I mean, it ain’t no joke in the SEC.”

The end-of-season run for the Bulldogs has consisted some of the best moments of their careers. They’re in search of more to come.

“There’s no reason why we can’t (reach the College World Series),” Curry said. “We have the team to do it.”