Pitching staff looks to reset

Sometimes you just need to step back and reset.

That’s the opinion of Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon, who hopes Tuesday’s solid effort against Georgia Southern will carry over to this week’s SEC series against Florida which gets underway Thursday afternoon (6 p.m.) at Foley Field.

A “pitcher’s only” meeting last Saturday night hosted by Cannon and co-captain Jack Gowen at the team hotel in Lexington was a start.

Although an 18-5 loss in Sunday’s finale was not the immediate result Cannon and the Bulldogs were hoping for, Tuesday’s bounce-back effort in their 7-2 win over the Eagles showed perhaps that attention was being paid after all.

“Sometimes it’s good to step back and realize that it is just a game. It’s important, but sometimes you need to step away from all the noise for just a second,” Cannon said. “After Saturday we felt we needed to reset. Obviously, it kind took a couple of days, but once we got home it was nice. Everyone got their work in together, and I think we’re in a good spot going into this weekend.”

For the No. 23 Bulldogs (19-6, 3-3) to win this weekend’s series against the No. 16 Gators (18-7, 3-3), Georgia will need to have some more answers than it did last weekend at Kentucky.

Tuesday’s effort saw a more aggressive approach by the Bulldog quintet of Hank Bearden, Michael Polk, Will Pearson, Gowan and Jaden Woods.

Instead of trying to nibble and miss bats, Bulldog pitchers attacked the zone. Although they combined to walk four batters, head coach Scott Stricklin liked what he saw.

“Enough was enough. In our pregame talk, Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny’s talk with the pitchers – it was to go get them,” Stricklin said. “We told them to be aggressive, get after guys, quit trying to miss bats. Be aggressive. We were better last night, no question about it. We were more aggressive in the strike zone.”

Cannon noticed the same and agreed.

“I think yesterday was a step in the right direction. I think everybody has a bit of a newfound confidence and we’re going to move forward,” Cannon said. “It’s hard to have a lot of confidence when you don’t have glimmers of success. Success breeds confidence (Tuesday), having those guys go out and see that confidence early on really helped.”

Gowen spoke to that confidence following Tuesday night’s win.

The right-hander said last weekend was the perfect opportunity for he, and Cannon to get the pitching staff together as a group to sift through some of the reasons for their recent troubles and finding ways to address them.

“It was good to sit down as a group and kind of talk things out. Let everybody just get things off their chest and talk what about what they’re going through, what they’re struggling with,” Gowen said. “It came about that everybody struggles with the same thing. The younger guys might not thing older guys struggle with that, but everybody struggles, everybody goes through the same thing, and it really helped everyone to know that everybody sort of has those same deals.

You’ve just got to grind it out, find some confidence, a good mental state and get it done.”

Stricklin said the fact that Cannon (5-1, 1.96) is taking the initiative to help his teammates could go a long way.

The talented right-hander is one of the team’s hardest workers both on and off the field. His work ethic is beyond reproach, so when he says something, teammates tend to listen.

“Cannon came in to talk to me on Monday. He was asking for advice. What do you think I should do.

I said you’ve already started, having a team meeting like that is a big step,” Stricklin said. “

“I told him is speaking up, it means a lot more from you. I told him when you do it, it will snap some guys to attention a little bit because they respect you so much. So, I just encouraged him to use his voice. He came back for a reason. He wants to be on a championship team. You came back so be sure, I’ve said it, but they need to hear it from you, too.”

Cannon said he’s more than fine playing that role.

“We’re going to come at you with a lot of fastballs. We might have gotten away from that, but guys aren’t going up there trying to walk people,” Cannon said. “Confidence in everything. I think the fastballs were working good yesterday, and that allows the off-speed to play and yesterday I felt we did a good job.”

NOTES: Garrett Brown will get the start in Thursday’s 8 p.m. game which will be televised on ESPN2. Brown (0-0, 6.91) has struggled in his starts this year, but Stricklin believes the right-hander is due for a bounce back. “He’s due for a breakout, he’s got really good stuff, low to mid 90s. The changeup is good, the breaking ball is getting better, he just needs to keep getting out there. He’s a great athlete, he’s due to break out.” Cannon will pitch on Friday, with Saturday at TBA. … Junior Liam Sullivan will miss his third start this weekend but will throw to hitters before Friday’s game in what Stricklin hopes will be the tuneup he needs before returning to the rotation next week at South Carolina. “His body language has improved dramatically, his language has improved dramatically. Now, it’s I feel great. He told me yesterday he feels like he could throw six innings,” Stricklin said. “I think he was embellishing a little bit but the things he was saying are a lot more positive. He long tossed yesterday, he’ll throw it off the mound has some dry reps off the mound today. We just made the decision a staff. The first time he goes back on the mound probably should be against a rival like Florida. It’s tough to do, so we want to build him up, and the plan is to have him go back against South Carolina.”



