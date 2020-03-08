With eight games over a 10-day stretch, head coach Scott Stricklin entered this weekend’s series against UMass with the goal of maximizing his team’s pitching the best he could.

After all, with two mid-week contests against Georgia Southern and next weekend’s SEC opener at top-ranked Florida, the last thing he wanted to do was to be forced to overwork his staff to get past the Minutemen.

Thanks to Sunday’s 6-0 win, that didn’t happen.

“We needed to get to Tuesday in good shape bullpen-wise, and we are. Everyone is going to be available, and that goes for Wednesday, too,” Stricklin said. “We just didn’t want to burn guys or have to burn guys so we couldn’t use them on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that’s going to be our same philosophy going into Friday. We’re going to have to use guys out of the bullpen, but we’re going to have to be really careful about burning guys, because we’ve got to be ready for Florida, too.”

Starting pitcher Logan Moody (1-0) gave Stricklin just what he was looking for.

Moody, who made the start in place of C.J. Smith, went a career-best five innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The LaGrange native, who sat down seven straight over the first three inning, did some of his best work when UMass threatened to score its first run.

After Anthony Videtto led off the fourth with a triple. Moody rebounded to retire the next three, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

“It definitely helps (his confidence) a lot,” Moody said. “After the leadoff triple, the next guy popped up, Coach (Sean) Kenny was calling pitches trying to get that to happen, and with my defense behind me, I knew if they put in play we could get out of that inning.”

Stricklin was pleased with what he saw.

“That was important to get those innings out of Logan,” Stricklin said. “I hoped for five, said I’d love to see him go five. After the first I wasn’t so sure, but he settled in really nicely.”

Justin Glover, Will Childers, and Tucker Bradley did the rest.

Glover followed with a scoreless sixth and seventh, with Childers doing likewise in the eighth and Bradley in the ninth, completing what was Georgia’s fourth shutout in 16 games. The quartet held the Minutemen (1-8) to seven hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts.

“It was good to see Glover get out there and get those two innings,” Stricklin said. “It was also good to see Childers go out there and throw really well, and Tucker hadn’t pitched in two weeks, so he had to pitch today regardless. Again that gets us ready for Tuesday-Wednesday.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs (14-2) outhit UMass 12-7, with Cam Shepherd going 3-for-4 with a run scored, followed by Ben Anderson, Cam Shepherd, Cole Tate, and Riley King getting two hits each.

Tate, who went 7-for-10 in the series with a homer and six RBI, drove in two on Sunday for Georgia, which scored three runs in the sixth after tallying single scores in the first, third, and fourth, the latter coming on Connor Tate’s first home run.

“I think for us, it’s been all about being ourselves. Just stay relaxed and we’ll have good at-bats,” Anderson said. “We have a bunch of guys who can hit at pretty much any spot in the lineup. They’re ready when their name is called.”

Boxscore