Pitching plan pays off in series sweep of UMass
With eight games over a 10-day stretch, head coach Scott Stricklin entered this weekend’s series against UMass with the goal of maximizing his team’s pitching the best he could.
After all, with two mid-week contests against Georgia Southern and next weekend’s SEC opener at top-ranked Florida, the last thing he wanted to do was to be forced to overwork his staff to get past the Minutemen.
Thanks to Sunday’s 6-0 win, that didn’t happen.
“We needed to get to Tuesday in good shape bullpen-wise, and we are. Everyone is going to be available, and that goes for Wednesday, too,” Stricklin said. “We just didn’t want to burn guys or have to burn guys so we couldn’t use them on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that’s going to be our same philosophy going into Friday. We’re going to have to use guys out of the bullpen, but we’re going to have to be really careful about burning guys, because we’ve got to be ready for Florida, too.”
Starting pitcher Logan Moody (1-0) gave Stricklin just what he was looking for.
Moody, who made the start in place of C.J. Smith, went a career-best five innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The LaGrange native, who sat down seven straight over the first three inning, did some of his best work when UMass threatened to score its first run.
After Anthony Videtto led off the fourth with a triple. Moody rebounded to retire the next three, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
“It definitely helps (his confidence) a lot,” Moody said. “After the leadoff triple, the next guy popped up, Coach (Sean) Kenny was calling pitches trying to get that to happen, and with my defense behind me, I knew if they put in play we could get out of that inning.”
Stricklin was pleased with what he saw.
“That was important to get those innings out of Logan,” Stricklin said. “I hoped for five, said I’d love to see him go five. After the first I wasn’t so sure, but he settled in really nicely.”
Justin Glover, Will Childers, and Tucker Bradley did the rest.
Glover followed with a scoreless sixth and seventh, with Childers doing likewise in the eighth and Bradley in the ninth, completing what was Georgia’s fourth shutout in 16 games. The quartet held the Minutemen (1-8) to seven hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts.
“It was good to see Glover get out there and get those two innings,” Stricklin said. “It was also good to see Childers go out there and throw really well, and Tucker hadn’t pitched in two weeks, so he had to pitch today regardless. Again that gets us ready for Tuesday-Wednesday.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs (14-2) outhit UMass 12-7, with Cam Shepherd going 3-for-4 with a run scored, followed by Ben Anderson, Cam Shepherd, Cole Tate, and Riley King getting two hits each.
Tate, who went 7-for-10 in the series with a homer and six RBI, drove in two on Sunday for Georgia, which scored three runs in the sixth after tallying single scores in the first, third, and fourth, the latter coming on Connor Tate’s first home run.
“I think for us, it’s been all about being ourselves. Just stay relaxed and we’ll have good at-bats,” Anderson said. “We have a bunch of guys who can hit at pretty much any spot in the lineup. They’re ready when their name is called.”
Smith set to get back on the mound
C.J. Smith did not make Sunday’s start, in lieu of an extra bullpen session with pitching coach Sean Kenny, in an effort not only to tweak some mechanics, but also to iron out some recent issues with his changeup.
“He’s ready go; he was itching. He wanted to go today, but we just wanted him to take that extra bullpen. Coach Kenny wanted him to refine some things with his delivery and that changeup,” Stricklin said. “That changeup is his bread and butter. His fastball was better last weekend at Georgia Tech. We’ve just got to get that changeup. He’s really, really close to being that guy we all know he can be, but we just wanted to take a little extra time to do that.”
Stricklin said Smith (0-0, 4.15) will pitch this week, and did not rule him out, starting Sunday’s finale.
“We haven’t decided yet. We’ve got to keep the weekend in mind, too,” Stricklin said. “We’ll just have to figure it out, sit down tomorrow, and figure out what kind of direction we want to go on.
This and that
…Tucker Bradley has now reached in all 16 games following his third-inning single. Ben Anderson, who also singled in the third, has now reached base in 15 straight.
…Cole Tate battled cleanup for the first time in his career. Tate would come out of the game after dinging his ankle while taking a throw at first, but remained in the game before later being removed for pinch-runner Buddy Floyd.
…Randon Jernigan returned for the first time since suffering a concussion last Tuesday against Georgia Southern, serving as a pinch-runner in the seventh. According to Stricklin, Jernigan was just cleared to run the bases today, but is expected to be fully cleared by Tuesday’s game in North Augusta against Georgia Southern.
Georgia continues its busy string of game Tuesday, when the Bulldog make up last week’s rainout against Georgia Southern at SRP Park in North Augusta. After playing the Eagles in Statesboro Wednesday, Georgia opens SEC play at top-ranked Florida on Friday.