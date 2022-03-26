Pitching can't hold lead

LEXINGTON, KY. - Kentucky evened an SEC series with 17th-ranked Georgia Saturday, posting a 10-8 win in front of a crowd of 1,981.

Trailing 1-0 with two outs in the second, Georgia (18-5, 3-2 SEC) struck for six runs on three hits, an error and a wild pitch. Cory Acton drew a two-out walk and Ben Anderson reached on an error by second baseman Daniel Harris IV. Josh McAllister followed with a two-run double. After an intentional walk to Corey Collins, Connor Tate delivered a two-run single.

Collins would score on a wild pitch and Tate came home on an RBI-single by Park Harber to cap the scoring. Kentucky responded with a pair of runs in the second and third to chase starter Garrett Brown and make it a one-run contest. The Bulldogs turned to sophomore left-hander Luke Wagner. In the fourth, a two-out, run-scoring single by Kirk Liebert made it 6-all. By the fifth, the Wildcats had grabbed a 10-6 advantage, scoring three runs on one hit with two bases-loaded hit by pitches and one bases-loaded walk off Wagner and freshman Chandler Marsh.

Senior right-hander Sean Harney provided four innings of relief for the victory as Kentucky improved to 16-8 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. Wagner got the loss to fall to 5-1, allowing three runs on four hits over two innings. Tyler Guilfoil took care of the ninth for his second save.

“It’s disappointing to lose after we had a 6-1 lead, and we have to do a better job of protecting a lead and the momentum,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “I thought Michael Polk gave us a chance to win the way he pitched in relief and kept us in the game after they took the lead. We got it to 10-8 in the eighth and had the bases loaded and then had the tying run up again in the ninth but couldn’t get the big hit.”

Georgia cut the deficit to 10-8 in the eighth after a two-run single by Collins but then left the bases loaded. Anderson (3-for-6) and Collins (1-4, BB, 2 RBI) extended their on base streak to a team-best 21 games.

Polk was the fourth and final Bulldog pitcher, and he tossed 3.2 scoreless and hitless innings.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch slated for 12:02 p.m., and it will be televised on SEC Network and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Georgia has not announced a starter for Sunday.

