Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields continue to be a popular topic for fans—that's pretty clear. But head coach Kirby Smart is focused on correcting one of his defenses's more pressing issues.

The Bulldogs’ recent lack of physicality has been of particular concern. Take last week’s 36-16 loss to LSU, for example.

The Tigers hit the Bulldogs square on the jaw, and Georgia never recovered. With an SEC East title riding on the team’s next three weeks against Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn, rediscovering that toughness and consistency stopping the run is an area of Georgia’s game that has to be fixed—now.

Nobody knows that better than Smart.

“It’s never injuries. It’s the next man up, so you don’t really make an excuse for injuries at all,” Smart said. “It’s poor tackling, poor gap fits—maybe conditioning played a little bit into it, but at the end of the day we’ve got to put the players in a better position, and tackle well.”

That certainly wasn’t the case against the Tigers.

LSU, for the most part, dominated Georgia’s defensive front, winning the line of scrimmage. This allowed its backs to run for 275 yards, the most against the Bulldogs this year.

With Florida averaging 197.3 yards, and Kentucky featuring All-American candidate Benny Snell, some quick solutions need to be found.