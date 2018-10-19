Physicality, better tackling topping Smart's agenda
Quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Justin Fields continue to be a popular topic for fans—that's pretty clear. But head coach Kirby Smart is focused on correcting one of his defenses's more pressing issues.
The Bulldogs’ recent lack of physicality has been of particular concern. Take last week’s 36-16 loss to LSU, for example.
The Tigers hit the Bulldogs square on the jaw, and Georgia never recovered. With an SEC East title riding on the team’s next three weeks against Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn, rediscovering that toughness and consistency stopping the run is an area of Georgia’s game that has to be fixed—now.
Nobody knows that better than Smart.
“It’s never injuries. It’s the next man up, so you don’t really make an excuse for injuries at all,” Smart said. “It’s poor tackling, poor gap fits—maybe conditioning played a little bit into it, but at the end of the day we’ve got to put the players in a better position, and tackle well.”
That certainly wasn’t the case against the Tigers.
LSU, for the most part, dominated Georgia’s defensive front, winning the line of scrimmage. This allowed its backs to run for 275 yards, the most against the Bulldogs this year.
With Florida averaging 197.3 yards, and Kentucky featuring All-American candidate Benny Snell, some quick solutions need to be found.
Smart said it’s not rocket science.
“We’ve got to be physical in this league. Those backs are what we’re going to face every week, 215-220 pounds, downhill,” Smart said. “We’ve got to wrap up, and we’ve got to get more people to the ball. You don’t win a lot of one-on-one tackles in this league. You win a lot of two-on-one tackles. We need more two-on-one tackles."
Safety J.R. Reed understands the urgency.
“If we don’t start building up . . .” he said, leaving the rest of the sentence open. “We’ve got to do better. If not, we’re going to lose more games.”
Linebacker Tae Crowder agreed.
“We’ve got clean up some of the mistakes we’ve been making,” he said. “It’s about getting back to the fundamentals and playing physical.”
Georgia’s tackling issues have been a growing concern.
There were early signs, as far back as the game against Middle Tennessee—and soon thereafter against Missouri, which rushed for 172 yards and scored all four of its touchdown on the ground.
The Bulldogs were able to stymie Tennessee (66 rushing yards), but the following week, Vanderbilt ran for 138 leading into LSU.
Smart said part of the problem has been due to the simple fact the Bulldogs are starting to face better backs.
“It pops up more and the exposure to those tackles. Sometimes they’re going to get through there so it doesn’t expose your corners, your secondary. They’ve got to get past your linebackers … but the more they get back there, the more you get exposed,” Smart said. “We had a couple in short yardage where we took chances to stop them, the ball split, and it was a one-on-one tackle with Richard (LeCounte) or a one-on-one tackle with (Reed) We didn’t win many one-on-one tackles, and when you do that, they’re going to convert. The conversions turn to 17, 18 yards."
Until the Bulldogs have proven they can be an effective run-stop team, look for more teams to test Georgia in that regard.
“No doubt, every team is probably going to do that,” Crowder said. “We’ll be ready.”