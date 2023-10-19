Former Georgia coach Mark Richt hosted the Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl 2023 on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and UGASports.com was on hand to take photos of the events.

Info on the event:

Proceeds from the bowling tournament benefited the University of Georgia’s Isakson Center for Neurological Disease Research which specializes in Parkinson’s research and the connection to gut inflammation diseases like Crohn’s Disease. These are causes close to Coach Richt as both Parkinson’s and Crohn’s impact his family – along with over 4 million other Americans. Coach Richt’s granddaughter, Jadyn, was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease as an infant in 2015. Then in 2021, Coach Richt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. To support others fighting these diseases, the Richt family is focused on raising awareness and funding for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s research.

The Richt family is proud to support Dr. Anumantha Kanthasamy and his team of researchers at the Isakson Center where they are exploring breakthroughs and new treatment methods for those affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

Gifts of all sizes will help reach the goal of raising $750,000 to support Parkinson’s and Crohn’s research.