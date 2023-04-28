A question posed about Jalen Carter during a Friday morning press conference drew the ire of both Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni.

During the session, the pair was asked by a reporter why Carter in an earlier Zoom session with the media “did not appear to be accountable” for his role in the tragic deaths of former teammate Devin Willock and Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Speaking during press conference on Philadelphiaeagles.com, the pair fired back that was not the case.

“I don’t think that’s fair. You want him to talk about an active investigation? He just got drafted, and you’re asking him, you’re putting him on the spot,” Roseman said.

Sirianni agreed.

“I think it’s hard to feel out a person’s heart and accountability over a Zoom call,” Sirianni said.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and community service.

“These were his teammates these are people that he was close with. Obviously, it's been a traumatic process for him throughout the spring, and we understand that there's a reason that he was available at 9,” Roseman said. “I mean I think everyone will tell you this is one of the most talented players in the draft is one of the most talented players to come out of college football in a long time.”

Roseman said the Eagles will be there for Carter to help him in any way that they can.

“Obviously, like that's part of what we're talking about. Not only do we want to develop individuals as players, but we also want to develop them as people and, we take that part seriously. We think that it's important that not only are we caring about people as players, but we want to care about the people and we're going to wrap our arms around them, do the best we can to help him."

Roseman said the Eagles did due diligence on Carter during his visit to Philadelphia and that he checked all their boxes – both athletically and as an individual.

Sirranni said he even spent an hour shooting basketball with Carter, and later Nolan Smith, who the Eagles took later in the first round at No. 30.

“I do get to shoot baskets with them, and talk to them for a long time to figure out their toughness, their love of football, and just their competitive nature,” Sirianni said. “I obviously really liked both the guys. Both were extremely tough on film and then you get to dive in more and learn how their mental toughness is. I also saw their competitive nature come out in here when we were shooting hoops together.”

Roseman said he feels the best is yet to come for both players.

“We understand that all these players need to be developed they're coming into the league at a very young age they're not finished products, I think all of us when we were 21 and 22, hopefully, have grown a lot from that time,” Roseman said. “We really want to get to know the person and what's in their heart and I think when we got to know Jalen we just felt like here's a kid that does love football. Obviously, he's a winner. He won in high school he won in college. We felt like we have really good people in this building, we have really good support staff, we have really good players who are good people and have really good coaches, and felt like it was a good fit for us.”