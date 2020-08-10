UGASports - PGA Championship Recap (Georgia Bulldogs)

Golf's first major of 2020 is in the books and Collin Morikawa is your winner. Congrats to him, but on the local front, one of the big stories of the tournament was that all eight of the former Bulldogs (I am not counting Patrick Reed) who were in the field made the cut. Here are some more details of how the eight Dawgs fared in the 102nd PGA Championship.

T-17th - Brendon Todd (-6)

Brandon Todd has won a PGA Tour event twice this season and was looking for a third. After shooting five under in the first round, he was leading this major along with Jason Day. He would settle for a tie for 17th which was his best PGA Championship Tour finish and his third career top-20 finish in a major. He would have 15 birdies in the week with nine bogeys and nothing worse.





T-19th - Harris English (-5)

After this week, Harris English now has a top-20 finish in each of his last four PGA Tour events. During his four rounds at Harding Park, English would shoot under par in three of the four rounds. The tie for 19th was his best PGA Championship finish and his second-best in a major (T-15 in 2013 British Open). His best shot of the tournament was the third to last hole he played when he eagled the 16th on Sunday.





T-19th - Kevin Kisner (-5)

Also finishing at five-under par was Kevin Kisner. Kisner has now made the cut in four of six career PGA Championships and in all four he has finished in the top-20. He would have 19 birdies in the four rounds which was tied for the fifth-best of any golfer in the field.





T-37th - Russell Henley (-1)

Russell Henley made the cut at a major for the first time since the 2018 U.S. Open. After bogeying four of his final ten holes on Saturday, Henley rebounded nicely in the final round by having just one bogey in the entire round. The final round had him playing with golf legend Phil Mickelson and the former Bulldog outplayed and outshot the five-time major champ by five strokes on that day.





T-43rd - Keith Mitchell (E)

Keith Mitchell was struggling as of late of the tour, but after this week, he made his third cut since golf returned in June. The tie for 43rd tied his best-ever finish in a major (2019 Masters). Like Henley, Mitchell also played with a legend, but his was in the third round when he was paired with Tiger Woods. Also like Henley, the Bulldog prevailed. Mitchell shot two under while Tiger shot two over. During the final round, Mitchell played with fellow Bulldog Brendon Todd.





T-58th - Brian Harman (+2)

Brian Harman has now made the cut in four of six career PGA Championships. In terms of made cuts, Todd has had more success here than in any other major. Although Harman wasn't too flashy in the tournament, he was very solid. His 53 pars in the 72 holes was tied for the second-best of all the golfers in the field.





T-66th - Sepp Straka (+3)

Sepp Straka has now played in two career majors and has made the cut in both (T-28th in 2019 U.S. Open). This was the fifth straight event in which Straka has made the cut after making just five in his first 18 PGA Tour events this season. Like fellow Dawg Harris English, Straka's best hole this week was on Sunday at the 16th hole in which he made an eagle.





T-71st - Bubba Watson (+4)

Although the tied for 71st finish is not great, this was the first time in which Bubba Watson made the cut at the PGA Championship since 2016. While he didn't have an eagle on 16 like two of his fellow Georgia golfers, he did birdie that hole three of the four rounds.





Next year's PGA Championship will be played at Kiawah Island in South Carolina in May of 2021. The British Open already announced it will not be played in 2020, but the other two majors are still on with the U.S. Open being played at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, in September and The Masters at Augusta National scheduled in mid-November. If you can't wait that long to cheer on Georgia golfers in a prestigious tournament, you don't have to wait long. Five current Georgia golfers will compete this week in the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. So look out for the names Trevor Phillips, Spencer Ralston, Davis Thompson, Trent Phillips and Connor Creasy in future golf articles on UGASports.com.



