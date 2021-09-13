PFF Report Card: UGA vs. UAB
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Stetson Bennett stole the show in Athens on Saturday with a monster game. Who else graded better than average against UAB? Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs' 56-7 victory ove...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news