The go-to receiver for Jake Fromm has been Lawrence Cager this season. The senior has caught 26 of his 30 targets (86.7 percent) for 377 yards and four touchdowns. True freshman George Pickens will start on the other side and he has been targeted 37 times, hauling in 24 receptions (64.9 percent) for 322 yards and two touchdowns. In the slot will be Demetris Robertson and the junior has caught 20 of his 26 targets (76.9 percent) for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Dominick Blaylock will also come in at the slot position, where he has caught 12 of his 16 targets (75.0 percent) for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

At cornerback for Missouri, DeMarckus Acy has allowed 17 receptions on 27 targets (63.0 percent) for 149 yards and a touchdown. Jarvis Ware has posted some impressive numbers are the position. He has only allowed eight receptions on 22 targets (36.4 percent ) for 115 yards and a touchdown. Do-it-all defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe has allowed 15 receptions on 31 targets (48.4 percent ) for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Fromm continues to torch teams through the air when they blitz him. He has completed 67.8 percent of his passes when opposing teams send an extra defender, and has tallied five touchdowns. It helps when you have an offensive line and running back group that has been excellent at picking up that extra man that blitzes this season.