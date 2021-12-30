PFF Matchup: UGA vs Michigan

Can Michigan slow down the Georgia tight ends?

Georgia enters the College Football Playoffs on Friday with two elite tight ends. The Bulldogs will often have three tight ends on the field at the same time. That will be a huge challenge for this Michigan defense. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier on Thursday that Dax Hill currently was not in Florida and he was dealing with something. Why is that important? Hill is likely the nickel cornerback that would be guarding at least one of the elite tight ends for the Bulldogs. Hill has given up 46 receptions on 66 targets (69.7 percent) for the season. He does have two interceptions and six pass breakups, though.

True freshman Brock Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 791 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Bowers has hauled in 47 of his 61 targets (77 percent) on the season. Darnell Washington is the other elite tight end on this Georgia team. He missed a lot of time early due to injury, but since coming back, he has hauled in nine of his 10 targets (90 percent) for 145 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Stetson Bennett will look to exploit this match-up.