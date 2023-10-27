No. 1 ranked Georgia (7-0) will take on Florida (5-2) on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville for the SEC East showdown. The Dawgs are coming off a 37-20 win over Vanderbilt prior to the bye week. The Gators were able to comeback with a 41-39 thrilling win at South Carolina prior to it's bye week.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia Passing Game vs Florida Defensive Backs
Georgia
OFF Grade
Florida
DEF Grade
WIDE RECEIVER
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Ladd McConkey
Dominic Lovett
Dillon Bell
Rara Thomas
75.6
69.2
66.9
65.7
64.2
CORNERBACK
Devin Moore
Jalen Kimber
Jaydon Hill
Jason Marshall Jr.
Ja'Keem Jackson
78.6
75.4
67.8
62.4
55.6
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Carson Beck
TE- Oscar Delp
TE- Lawson Luckie
90.7
62.3
44.6
SAFETY
Jordan Castell
Bryce Thornton
Miguel Mitchell
70.9
64.9
58.8
****Brock Bowers (87.6) is OUT / ****Lawson Luckie has only played 19 snaps
