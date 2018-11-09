PFF Matchup: UGA vs Auburn
No. 5 Georgia (8-1) will host No. 24 Auburn (6-3) this Saturday night. The Bulldogs are coming off a big SEC East title win over Kentucky, while Auburn won at home against Texas A&M.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:00 on Saturday evening.
|Georgia
|Off Grade
|Auburn
|Def Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Riley Ridley
Mecole Hardman
Jeremiah Holloman
Terry Godwin
Tyler Simmons
|
69.2
67.8
64.8
62.7
|
CORNERBACK
Jamel Dean
Noah Igbinoghene
Javaris Davis
Jordyn Peters
Christian Tutt
|
78.9
78.2
66.9
65.7
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Justin Fields
QB- Jake Fromm
TE- Isaac Nauta
TE- Charlie Woerner
|
77.4
75.8
64.1
|
SAFETY
Jamien Sherwood
Daniel Thomas
Smoke Monday
Jeremiah Dinson
|
85.9
79.1
75.0
Jamel Dean has been outstanding for Auburn at the cornerback position. He only gave up 16 receptions while being targeted 36 times. He has allowed just one touchdowns and has an interception. His counterpart Noah Igbinoghene has been just as impressive. While he has been targeted 43 times, he only allowed 18 receptions and zero touchdowns.
Mecole Hardman leads the Bulldogs with 41 targets. He has hauled in 26 of those passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, although he has gone quiet the last few weeks. Riley Ridley has hauled in 30 receptions out of 39 targets for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Jeremiah Holloman is starting to become that go-to target in the offense, being targeted 28 times on the season and catching 19 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns.
The big mismatch is once again Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta. He has hauled in 19 of his 21 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the tight ends have been targeted 30 times in the passing game, with 28 receptions. That's a 90 percent reception rate, while the next closest team in the SEC is Kentucky with a 79 percent reception rate to its tight ends.
|Georgia
|Off Grade
|Auburn
|Def Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Andrew Thomas
RT- Isaiah Wilson
OT- Kendall Baker
|
74.5
67.8
|
EDGE
Montavious Atkinson
Nick Coe
T.D. Moultry
|
69.9
67.0
56.8
|
INTERIOR LINE
C- Lamont Gaillard
RG- Ben Cleveland
OG- Jamaree Salyer
RG- Cade Mays
LG- Solomon Kindley
OG- Trey Hill
|
80.1
78.5
76.3
74.0
63.4
|
INTERIOR LINE
DT- Derrick Brown
NT- Dontavius Russell
DE- Marlon Davidson
NT- Tanner Truesdell
DT- Andrew Williams
DE- Markaviest Bryant
|
74.0
69.9
65.9
59.5
59.4
|
RUNNING BACK
Elijah Holyfield
D'Andre Swift
James Cook
Brian Herrien
|
79.0
73.7
69.2
|
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Darrell Williams
Deshaun Davis
KJ Britt
Chandler Wooten
|
74.2
71.9
64.5
The key match-up to watch here is Auburn's interior defensive line against the Bulldogs' offensive guard and center position. Derrick Brown has tallied 21 quarterback hurries from his defensive tackle position while also having a 91.7 grade against the run. He has four sacks and hit the quarterback six times. Dontavius Russell anchors the middle for the Tigers. He has an 88.1 grade against the run, while accumulating nine quarterback hurries and one sack on the season.
Lamont Gaillard is the leader of the Georgia offense. Through nine games, he has only allowed four quarterback pressures and one sack. Ben Cleveland could be back for this game as well; he had a 90.9 pass blocking grade with zero quarterback hurries allowed through the first four games before the injury.
With all the injuries on the offensive line this season, the stats are just amazing. All but one Georgia starter have missed time due to injury. The Bulldogs have suffered an in-game injury in seven of the nine games, forcing them to change personnel. The offensive line is only responsible for six sacks in 264 QB drop-backs on the season.
|Auburn
|Off Grade
|Georgia
|Def Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Anthony Schwartz
Seth Williams
Ryan Davis
Darius Slayton
Shedrick Jackson
|
67.9
67.2
64.9
63.5
|
CORNERBACK
Deandre Baker
Eric Stokes
Mark Webb
Tyrique McGhee
Tyson Campbell
|
78.0
72.5
69.2
68.3
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Jarrett Stidham
FB/TE- Chandler Cox
TE- Sal Cannella
QB- Malik Willis
|
65.1
54.9
36.0
|
SAFETY
JR Reed
Richard LeCounte
Otis Reese
Deangelo Gibbs
|
83.6
80.7
71.9
67.1
Auburn spreads the ball around, so I don't look for one Georgia defensive back to match-up with one specific receiver for the Tigers. Ryan Davis has hauled in 43 receptions on 56 targets for 396 yards. Darius Slayton has only caught 29 of his 53 targets for 439 yards. Seth Williams is Auburn's bigger-bodied type receiver, and he has been targeted 29 times on the season while receiving 16 of them for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony Schwartz is the speed guy, and he has caught 13 receptions out of his 23 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns.
Deandre Baker has shut down half the field for the Bulldogs, only allowing 14 receptions while being targeted 30 times. He hasn't been burned for a touchdown since the bowl game in the 2016 season.
|Auburn
|Off Grade
|Georgia
|Def Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Prince Tega Wanogho
RT- Jack Driscoll
OT- Austin Troxell
|
73.6
59.1
|
EDGE
D'Andre Walker
Brenton Cox
Walter Grant
|
70.3
67.4
|
INTERIOR LINE
OG- Calvin Ashley
LG- Marquel Harrell
OG- Tashawn Manning
OC- Kaleb Kim
RG- Mike Horton
OC- Nick Brahms
|
66.5
64.1
63.7
59.6
56.9
|
INTERIOR LINE
DT- Tyler Clark
DE- Jonathan Ledbetter
DE- Malik Herring
NT- Jordan Davis
DT- Devonte Wyatt
NT- Julian Rochester
|
82.4
78.4
78.0
68.8
68.3
|
RUNNING BACK
Malik Miller
Shaun Shivers
Jatarvious Whitlow
Kam Martin
|
71.8
70.5
60.2
|
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Monty Rice
Tae Crowder
Juwan Taylor
Natrez Patrick
|
74.5
69.3
60.6
D'Andre Walker leads the Georgia team with 23 quarterback pressures in 2018. He has five sacks and has hit the quarterback seven times. He will match up with talented left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who has only allowed six quarterback pressures and one sack on the season. That should be a fun battle to monitor.
Georgia should once again be able to get some push on the interior of the offensive line as it did against Kentucky. While Marquel Harrell has been outstanding at offensive guard for Auburn, only allowing four quarterback pressures and one sack on the season, the others have struggled frequently. Right guard Mike Horton has allowed 15 quarterback pressures and three sacks on the season. Center has been a weak area for the Tigers, as Kaleb Kim is now the starter at the position, and he has allowed six quarterback pressures and only has a 62.3 pass blocking grade and 62.0 run blocking grade.
Freshman nose guard Jordan Davis could take advantage of that match-up, as he has a 79.6 run defense grade this season and has been outstanding since taking over in the middle two weeks ago. Defensive tackle Tyler Clark could also be a handful for the Tigers, as he has an 83.9 run defense grade and has 10 quarterback pressures on the season.
|Georgia
|Grade (Natl Rank)
|Auburn
|Grade (Natl Rank)
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
89.4 (6th)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
93.9 (9th)
|
PASS OFFENSE
|
79.4 (34th)
|
COVERAGE
|
93.6 (7th)
|
RUSH OFFENSE
|
82.7 (13th)
|
RUSH DEFENSE
|
95.0 (5th)
|
PASS BLOCKING
|
90.2 (8th)
|
PASS RUSH
|
64.0 (112th)
|
RUN BLOCKING
|
82.6 (3rd)
|
TACKLING
|
90.9 (24th)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
95.2 (5th)
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
73.4 (71st)
|
COVERAGE
|
94.3 (3rd)
|
PASS OFFENSE
|
71.8 (69th)
|
RUSH DEFENSE
|
93.7 (15th)
|
RUN OFFENSE
|
66.8 (133rd)
|
PASS RUSH
|
70.8 (43rd)
|
PASS BLOCKING
|
87.8 (15th)
|
TACKLING
|
94.0 (1st)
|
RUN BLOCKING
|
68.8 (35th)
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
69.3 (91st)
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
75.5 (39th)