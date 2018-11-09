Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-09 13:53:31 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Matchup: UGA vs Auburn

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

No. 5 Georgia (8-1) will host No. 24 Auburn (6-3) this Saturday night. The Bulldogs are coming off a big SEC East title win over Kentucky, while Auburn won at home against Texas A&M.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:00 on Saturday evening.

Georgia's Passing Game vs Auburn Defensive Backs
Georgia Off Grade Auburn Def Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Riley Ridley

Mecole Hardman

Jeremiah Holloman

Terry Godwin

Tyler Simmons


75.0

69.2

67.8

64.8

62.7

CORNERBACK

Jamel Dean

Noah Igbinoghene

Javaris Davis

Jordyn Peters

Christian Tutt


81.9

78.9

78.2

66.9

65.7

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Justin Fields

QB- Jake Fromm

TE- Isaac Nauta

TE- Charlie Woerner


90.1

77.4

75.8

64.1

SAFETY

Jamien Sherwood

Daniel Thomas

Smoke Monday

Jeremiah Dinson


90.4

85.9

79.1

75.0

Jamel Dean has been outstanding for Auburn at the cornerback position. He only gave up 16 receptions while being targeted 36 times. He has allowed just one touchdowns and has an interception. His counterpart Noah Igbinoghene has been just as impressive. While he has been targeted 43 times, he only allowed 18 receptions and zero touchdowns.

Mecole Hardman leads the Bulldogs with 41 targets. He has hauled in 26 of those passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, although he has gone quiet the last few weeks. Riley Ridley has hauled in 30 receptions out of 39 targets for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Jeremiah Holloman is starting to become that go-to target in the offense, being targeted 28 times on the season and catching 19 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

The big mismatch is once again Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta. He has hauled in 19 of his 21 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the tight ends have been targeted 30 times in the passing game, with 28 receptions. That's a 90 percent reception rate, while the next closest team in the SEC is Kentucky with a 79 percent reception rate to its tight ends.

Georgia's Running Game vs Auburn's Front 7
Georgia Off Grade Auburn Def Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT- Andrew Thomas

RT- Isaiah Wilson

OT- Kendall Baker


87.3

74.5

67.8

EDGE

Montavious Atkinson

Nick Coe

T.D. Moultry


69.9

67.0

56.8

INTERIOR LINE

C- Lamont Gaillard

RG- Ben Cleveland

OG- Jamaree Salyer

RG- Cade Mays

LG- Solomon Kindley

OG- Trey Hill


82.4

80.1

78.5

76.3

74.0

63.4

INTERIOR LINE

DT- Derrick Brown

NT- Dontavius Russell

DE- Marlon Davidson

NT- Tanner Truesdell

DT- Andrew Williams

DE- Markaviest Bryant


89.9

74.0

69.9

65.9

59.5

59.4

RUNNING BACK

Elijah Holyfield

D'Andre Swift

James Cook

Brian Herrien


79.4

79.0

73.7

69.2

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Darrell Williams

Deshaun Davis

KJ Britt

Chandler Wooten


74.4

74.2

71.9

64.5

The key match-up to watch here is Auburn's interior defensive line against the Bulldogs' offensive guard and center position. Derrick Brown has tallied 21 quarterback hurries from his defensive tackle position while also having a 91.7 grade against the run. He has four sacks and hit the quarterback six times. Dontavius Russell anchors the middle for the Tigers. He has an 88.1 grade against the run, while accumulating nine quarterback hurries and one sack on the season.

Lamont Gaillard is the leader of the Georgia offense. Through nine games, he has only allowed four quarterback pressures and one sack. Ben Cleveland could be back for this game as well; he had a 90.9 pass blocking grade with zero quarterback hurries allowed through the first four games before the injury.

With all the injuries on the offensive line this season, the stats are just amazing. All but one Georgia starter have missed time due to injury. The Bulldogs have suffered an in-game injury in seven of the nine games, forcing them to change personnel. The offensive line is only responsible for six sacks in 264 QB drop-backs on the season.

Auburn's Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs
Auburn Off Grade Georgia Def Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Anthony Schwartz

Seth Williams

Ryan Davis

Darius Slayton

Shedrick Jackson


69.7

67.9

67.2

64.9

63.5

CORNERBACK

Deandre Baker

Eric Stokes

Mark Webb

Tyrique McGhee

Tyson Campbell


91.1

78.0

72.5

69.2

68.3

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Jarrett Stidham

FB/TE- Chandler Cox

TE- Sal Cannella

QB- Malik Willis


67.5

65.1

54.9

36.0

SAFETY

JR Reed

Richard LeCounte

Otis Reese

Deangelo Gibbs


83.6

80.7

71.9

67.1

Auburn spreads the ball around, so I don't look for one Georgia defensive back to match-up with one specific receiver for the Tigers. Ryan Davis has hauled in 43 receptions on 56 targets for 396 yards. Darius Slayton has only caught 29 of his 53 targets for 439 yards. Seth Williams is Auburn's bigger-bodied type receiver, and he has been targeted 29 times on the season while receiving 16 of them for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony Schwartz is the speed guy, and he has caught 13 receptions out of his 23 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Deandre Baker has shut down half the field for the Bulldogs, only allowing 14 receptions while being targeted 30 times. He hasn't been burned for a touchdown since the bowl game in the 2016 season.

Auburn's Running Game vs Georgia's Front 7
Auburn Off Grade Georgia Def Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT- Prince Tega Wanogho

RT- Jack Driscoll

OT- Austin Troxell


79.3

73.6

59.1

EDGE

D'Andre Walker

Brenton Cox

Walter Grant


80.3

70.3

67.4

INTERIOR LINE

OG- Calvin Ashley

LG- Marquel Harrell

OG- Tashawn Manning

OC- Kaleb Kim

RG- Mike Horton

OC- Nick Brahms


70.7

66.5

64.1

63.7

59.6

56.9

INTERIOR LINE

DT- Tyler Clark

DE- Jonathan Ledbetter

DE- Malik Herring

NT- Jordan Davis

DT- Devonte Wyatt

NT- Julian Rochester


82.9

82.4

78.4

78.0

68.8

68.3

RUNNING BACK

Malik Miller

Shaun Shivers

Jatarvious Whitlow

Kam Martin


72.4

71.8

70.5

60.2

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Monty Rice

Tae Crowder

Juwan Taylor

Natrez Patrick


74.9

74.5

69.3

60.6

D'Andre Walker leads the Georgia team with 23 quarterback pressures in 2018. He has five sacks and has hit the quarterback seven times. He will match up with talented left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who has only allowed six quarterback pressures and one sack on the season. That should be a fun battle to monitor.

Georgia should once again be able to get some push on the interior of the offensive line as it did against Kentucky. While Marquel Harrell has been outstanding at offensive guard for Auburn, only allowing four quarterback pressures and one sack on the season, the others have struggled frequently. Right guard Mike Horton has allowed 15 quarterback pressures and three sacks on the season. Center has been a weak area for the Tigers, as Kaleb Kim is now the starter at the position, and he has allowed six quarterback pressures and only has a 62.3 pass blocking grade and 62.0 run blocking grade.

Freshman nose guard Jordan Davis could take advantage of that match-up, as he has a 79.6 run defense grade this season and has been outstanding since taking over in the middle two weeks ago. Defensive tackle Tyler Clark could also be a handful for the Tigers, as he has an 83.9 run defense grade and has 10 quarterback pressures on the season.

Head to Head Grades
Georgia Grade (Natl Rank) Auburn Grade (Natl Rank)

TOTAL OFFENSE

89.4 (6th)

TOTAL DEFENSE

93.9 (9th)

PASS OFFENSE

79.4 (34th)

COVERAGE

93.6 (7th)

RUSH OFFENSE

82.7 (13th)

RUSH DEFENSE

95.0 (5th)

PASS BLOCKING

90.2 (8th)

PASS RUSH

64.0 (112th)

RUN BLOCKING

82.6 (3rd)

TACKLING

90.9 (24th)

TOTAL DEFENSE

95.2 (5th)

TOTAL OFFENSE

73.4 (71st)

COVERAGE

94.3 (3rd)

PASS OFFENSE

71.8 (69th)

RUSH DEFENSE

93.7 (15th)

RUN OFFENSE

66.8 (133rd)

PASS RUSH

70.8 (43rd)

PASS BLOCKING

87.8 (15th)

TACKLING

94.0 (1st)

RUN BLOCKING

68.8 (35th)

SPECIAL TEAMS

69.3 (91st)

SPECIAL TEAMS

75.5 (39th)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}