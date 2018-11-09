No. 5 Georgia (8-1) will host No. 24 Auburn (6-3) this Saturday night. The Bulldogs are coming off a big SEC East title win over Kentucky, while Auburn won at home against Texas A&M. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:00 on Saturday evening.

Georgia's Passing Game vs Auburn Defensive Backs Georgia Off Grade Auburn Def Grade WIDE RECEIVER Riley Ridley Mecole Hardman Jeremiah Holloman Terry Godwin Tyler Simmons

75.0 69.2 67.8 64.8 62.7 CORNERBACK Jamel Dean Noah Igbinoghene Javaris Davis Jordyn Peters Christian Tutt

81.9 78.9 78.2 66.9 65.7 QB AND TIGHT END QB- Justin Fields QB- Jake Fromm TE- Isaac Nauta TE- Charlie Woerner

90.1 77.4 75.8 64.1 SAFETY Jamien Sherwood Daniel Thomas Smoke Monday Jeremiah Dinson

90.4

85.9 79.1 75.0

Jamel Dean has been outstanding for Auburn at the cornerback position. He only gave up 16 receptions while being targeted 36 times. He has allowed just one touchdowns and has an interception. His counterpart Noah Igbinoghene has been just as impressive. While he has been targeted 43 times, he only allowed 18 receptions and zero touchdowns. Mecole Hardman leads the Bulldogs with 41 targets. He has hauled in 26 of those passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, although he has gone quiet the last few weeks. Riley Ridley has hauled in 30 receptions out of 39 targets for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Jeremiah Holloman is starting to become that go-to target in the offense, being targeted 28 times on the season and catching 19 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns. The big mismatch is once again Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta. He has hauled in 19 of his 21 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, the tight ends have been targeted 30 times in the passing game, with 28 receptions. That's a 90 percent reception rate, while the next closest team in the SEC is Kentucky with a 79 percent reception rate to its tight ends.

Georgia's Running Game vs Auburn's Front 7 Georgia Off Grade Auburn Def Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Andrew Thomas RT- Isaiah Wilson OT- Kendall Baker

87.3 74.5 67.8 EDGE Montavious Atkinson Nick Coe T.D. Moultry

69.9 67.0 56.8 INTERIOR LINE C- Lamont Gaillard RG- Ben Cleveland OG- Jamaree Salyer RG- Cade Mays LG- Solomon Kindley OG- Trey Hill

82.4 80.1 78.5 76.3 74.0 63.4 INTERIOR LINE DT- Derrick Brown NT- Dontavius Russell DE- Marlon Davidson NT- Tanner Truesdell DT- Andrew Williams DE- Markaviest Bryant

89.9 74.0 69.9 65.9 59.5 59.4 RUNNING BACK Elijah Holyfield D'Andre Swift James Cook Brian Herrien

79.4 79.0 73.7 69.2 INSIDE LINEBACKER Darrell Williams Deshaun Davis KJ Britt Chandler Wooten

74.4 74.2 71.9 64.5

The key match-up to watch here is Auburn's interior defensive line against the Bulldogs' offensive guard and center position. Derrick Brown has tallied 21 quarterback hurries from his defensive tackle position while also having a 91.7 grade against the run. He has four sacks and hit the quarterback six times. Dontavius Russell anchors the middle for the Tigers. He has an 88.1 grade against the run, while accumulating nine quarterback hurries and one sack on the season. Lamont Gaillard is the leader of the Georgia offense. Through nine games, he has only allowed four quarterback pressures and one sack. Ben Cleveland could be back for this game as well; he had a 90.9 pass blocking grade with zero quarterback hurries allowed through the first four games before the injury. With all the injuries on the offensive line this season, the stats are just amazing. All but one Georgia starter have missed time due to injury. The Bulldogs have suffered an in-game injury in seven of the nine games, forcing them to change personnel. The offensive line is only responsible for six sacks in 264 QB drop-backs on the season.

Auburn's Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs Auburn Off Grade Georgia Def Grade WIDE RECEIVER Anthony Schwartz Seth Williams Ryan Davis Darius Slayton Shedrick Jackson

69.7 67.9 67.2 64.9 63.5 CORNERBACK Deandre Baker Eric Stokes Mark Webb Tyrique McGhee Tyson Campbell

91.1 78.0 72.5 69.2 68.3 QB AND TIGHT END QB- Jarrett Stidham FB/TE- Chandler Cox TE- Sal Cannella QB- Malik Willis

67.5 65.1 54.9 36.0 SAFETY JR Reed Richard LeCounte Otis Reese Deangelo Gibbs

83.6 80.7 71.9 67.1

Auburn spreads the ball around, so I don't look for one Georgia defensive back to match-up with one specific receiver for the Tigers. Ryan Davis has hauled in 43 receptions on 56 targets for 396 yards. Darius Slayton has only caught 29 of his 53 targets for 439 yards. Seth Williams is Auburn's bigger-bodied type receiver, and he has been targeted 29 times on the season while receiving 16 of them for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony Schwartz is the speed guy, and he has caught 13 receptions out of his 23 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Deandre Baker has shut down half the field for the Bulldogs, only allowing 14 receptions while being targeted 30 times. He hasn't been burned for a touchdown since the bowl game in the 2016 season.

Auburn's Running Game vs Georgia's Front 7 Auburn Off Grade Georgia Def Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Prince Tega Wanogho RT- Jack Driscoll OT- Austin Troxell

79.3 73.6 59.1 EDGE D'Andre Walker Brenton Cox Walter Grant

80.3 70.3 67.4 INTERIOR LINE OG- Calvin Ashley LG- Marquel Harrell OG- Tashawn Manning OC- Kaleb Kim RG- Mike Horton OC- Nick Brahms

70.7 66.5 64.1 63.7 59.6 56.9 INTERIOR LINE DT- Tyler Clark DE- Jonathan Ledbetter DE- Malik Herring NT- Jordan Davis DT- Devonte Wyatt NT- Julian Rochester

82.9 82.4 78.4 78.0 68.8 68.3 RUNNING BACK Malik Miller Shaun Shivers Jatarvious Whitlow Kam Martin

72.4 71.8 70.5 60.2 INSIDE LINEBACKER Monty Rice Tae Crowder Juwan Taylor Natrez Patrick

74.9 74.5 69.3 60.6

D'Andre Walker leads the Georgia team with 23 quarterback pressures in 2018. He has five sacks and has hit the quarterback seven times. He will match up with talented left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who has only allowed six quarterback pressures and one sack on the season. That should be a fun battle to monitor. Georgia should once again be able to get some push on the interior of the offensive line as it did against Kentucky. While Marquel Harrell has been outstanding at offensive guard for Auburn, only allowing four quarterback pressures and one sack on the season, the others have struggled frequently. Right guard Mike Horton has allowed 15 quarterback pressures and three sacks on the season. Center has been a weak area for the Tigers, as Kaleb Kim is now the starter at the position, and he has allowed six quarterback pressures and only has a 62.3 pass blocking grade and 62.0 run blocking grade. Freshman nose guard Jordan Davis could take advantage of that match-up, as he has a 79.6 run defense grade this season and has been outstanding since taking over in the middle two weeks ago. Defensive tackle Tyler Clark could also be a handful for the Tigers, as he has an 83.9 run defense grade and has 10 quarterback pressures on the season.