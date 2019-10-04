Georgia (4-0) will take on Tennessee (1-3) in a SEC East match-up this Saturday in Knoxville. The Bulldogs are coming off a 23-17 win over Notre Dame followed by a bye week, while Tennessee is looking to overcome a 34-3 defeat by the Florida Gators. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:00 on Saturday evening.

Georgia's Passing Game vs Tennessee Defensive Backs Georgia OFF Grade Tennessee DEF Grade WIDE RECEIVER Demetris Robertson Dominick Blaylock George Pickens Lawrence Cager



82.1 80.2 76.7 76.6 CORNERBACK Shawn Shamburger Bryce Thompson Alontae Taylor Warren Burrell



72.0 53.9 52.2 51.6 QB AND TIGHT END Jake Fromm Eli Wolf Charlie Woerner



92.7 65.9 60.1

SAFETY Theo Jackson Nigel Warrior

Trevon Flowers

79.1 68.9 62.7



Over the last four games, true freshman wideout George Pickens has been targeted the most times with 17, but has only hauled in nine of those passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Grad transfer Lawrence Cager has caught 10 of his 12 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Demetris Robertson has brought in 10 of 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Dominick Blaylock has nine receptions on 10 targets for 179 yards and two touchdowns. As you see above, the two leading receivers for the Bulldogs yardage wise are true freshmen. Blaylock and Robertson are tough match-ups from the slot position in this Georgia offense that likes to get it's play-makers in space. Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell has allowed 10 receptions on 16 targets (62.5%) and two touchdowns. Alontae Taylor has seen a lot of time on the other side and he has only allowed three receptions on 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. Taylor also has an interception. Shawn Shamburger has allowed seven receptions on 10 targets (70%), and Bryce Thompson has allowed seven catches on eight targets (87.5%). Georgia is led by quarterback Jake Fromm. It is a "pick your poison" type deal when dealing with the junior quarterback. Fromm is completing 79.7% of his passes when he has no pressure in his face. He also is completing 66.7% of his passes when blitzed. Tennessee will have to disguise it's blitzes and find a way to confuse the Bulldog quarterback to find success on Saturday.

Georgia Running Game vs Tennessee Front 7 Georgia OFF Grade Tennessee DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Andrew Thomas RT- Jamaree Salyer RT- Isaiah Wilson

93.5 88.2 68.1 EDGE OLB- Darrell Taylor OLB- Quavaris Crouch OLB- Deandre Johnson

75.5 73.5 72.7 INTERIOR LINE OG- Ben Cleveland LG- Solomon Kindley RG- Cade Mays OC- Trey Hill

83.2 80.5 70.4 69.6 INTERIOR LINE Aubrey Solomon Greg Emerson LaTrell Bumphus Kurott Garland



69.3 67.8 63.5 55.4 RUNNING BACK D'Andre Swift Brian Herrien James Cook

82.1 73.2 72.5 INSIDE LINEBACKER Henry To'oto'o Daniel Bituli

Will Ignont



58.4 53.4 51.7

I think every team in the country knows how good this Georgia offensive line is from a run blocking standpoint. Junior left tackle Andrew Thomas has a grade of 93.3 to lead the Bulldogs. Left guard Solomon Kindley has a grade of 87.8, Ben Cleveland 87.1, Cade Mays 73.1, Isaiah Wilson 67.8, and Trey HIll 66.6. Pro Football Focus lists Georgia as the No. 1 run blocking team in the country currently. The Bulldogs offensive line has been excellent in keeping Fromm upright in the passing game. The unit leads the country in only allowing one sack on the season. Outside linbacker Darrell Taylor leads the Volunteers with 10 QB pressures on the season. True Freshmen Quavaris Crouch (7) and Henry To'oto'o (6) have combined for 13 QB pressures through four games. Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon has been solid against the run tallying a 72.4 grade. Freshman defensive tackle Greg Emerson has a 70.9 run defense grade, and LaTrell Bumphus has a 64.1 RDEF grade. For Tennessee to have a chance in this game, it will have to limit the Bulldogs running game. I am not sure any team can totally shut it down, but winning first down will be key for the Volunteer defense.

Tennessee Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs Tennessee OFF Grade Georgia Def Grade WIDE RECEIVER Jauan Jennings Marquez Callaway Josh Palmer Brandon Johnson Ramel Keyton



78.1 66.6 62.8 57.3 52.2 CORNERBACK Tyson Campbell Mark Webb Eric Stokes Divaad Wilson

DJ Daniel

77.1 74.7 72.0 70.4 68.7 QB AND TIGHT END TE- Austin Pope TE- Dominick Wood-And QB- Jarrett Guarantano

QB- Brian Mauer

70.3 60.2 58.6 29.8

SAFETY JR Reed Lewis Cine Richard LeCounte Otis Reese

89.0 78.5 67.7 57.5

Senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been really good for the Volunteers this season. Jennings has hauled in 19 of his 23 targets (82.6%) for 281 yards and four touchdowns. He has been one of the few bright spots for this Tennessee offense. On the other side it is Marquez Callaway, and he has brought in 10 of his 18 targets (55.6%) for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Palmer is the third receiver and he has been targeted 15 times and hauled in 10 of his (66.7%) for 115 yards. Tennessee will also try and get tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson involved in the offense after seeing Notre Dame exploit that against the Bulldogs two weeks ago. He has only hauled in five of his 12 targets for 90 yards so far. Who is healthy at cornerback for Georgia is the key question leading into Saturday. Against Notre Dame, the Bulldogs were down both starting cornerbacks and still were able to limit the Irish in the passing game. Redshirt sophomore Eric Stokes is the top corner of the bunch when healthy. He has only allowed nine receptions on 16 targets (56.3%) for 46 yards. With Tyson Campbell likely still out with an injury, DJ Daniel will likely get the start again. The junior has only allowed four receptions on nine targets (44.4%) for 66 yards. When Stokes went down a week ago, senior defensive back Tyrique McGhee came in the game. He allowed two receptions on four targets (50%) against Notre Dame for 27 yards and a touchdown. True freshman Tyrique Stevenson could also get some playing time and he has allowed six receptions on nine targets (66.7%) for 41 yards. The big question mark is the quarterback position for Tennessee. Jarrett Guarantano has really struggled during the 2019 season. The downfield passing game and turnovers are two areas of that struggle. Guarantano has only completed six of 15 passes that traveled over 20 yards and right at 50% on passes over ten yards. Three of the four interceptions have occurred on attempts 10 yards downfield or further. To have any chance, Tennessee will need to have productive quarterback play.

Tennessee Running Game vs Georgia Front 7 Tennessee OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Wanya Morris RT- Marcus Tatum RT- K'Rojhn Calbert

56.0 55.6 39.8 EDGE Jermaine Johnson Nolan Smith Azeez Ojulari

75.3 69.1 68.8 INTERIOR LINE RG- Riley Locklear

LG- Trey Smith OC- Brandon Kennedy RG- Darnell Wright

69.4

67.4 62.4 56.3 INTERIOR LINE Devonte Wyatt Malik Herring Tyler Clark Jordan Davis

80.4 78.3 78.0 69.7 RUNNING BACK Tim Jordan Eric Gray Ty Chandler



73.2 68.1 66.9 INSIDE LINEBACKER Monty Rice

Nakobe Dean Tae Crowder

75.0 74.5 59.5

This is game five for Georgia and the Bulldogs have yet to allow a rushing touchdown. The interior of Tennessee's line has found success in the running game at times. Guard Trey Smith has a 70.9 RBLK grade and guard Riley Locklear tallies a 72.5 RBLK grade. Center Brandon Kennedy has really struggled in the run game with a 56.0 RBLK grade. At tackle, the Volunteers have struggled a bit. Wanya Morris has a 52.7 RBLK grade, K'Rojhn Calbert a 52.9 RBLK grade and Jahmir Johnson a 58.4 RBLK grade. One area where Georgia has really improved has been creating pressure on the quarterback. The Bulldogs have 83 total pressures through four games. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt leads the team with 12. Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith and Channing Tindall each have two sacks a piece. Wyatt has also been really good against the run recording a 86.4 grade. Defensive tackle Tyler Clark with a 80.5 in RDEF, Jordan Davis a 77.3, and Malik Herring a 74.1.

