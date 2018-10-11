Georgia (6-0) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (5-1) this Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off three straight SEC wins against Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, while LSU is trying to get back on the right track after it's loss at Florida. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia's Passing Game vs LSU Defensive Backs Georgia OFF Grade LSU DEF Grade WIDE RECEIVER Riley Ridley Mecole Hardman Jeremiah Hollomon Terry Godwin Tyler Simmons

76.2 72.4 69.6 69.3 63.8 CORNERBACK Greedy Williams Kristian Fuller Terrence Alexander Kary Vincent Jr. Kelvin Joseph

74.9 74.6 67.7 66.1 51.3 QB AND TIGHT END QB- Justin Fields QB- Jake Fromm TE- Isaac Nauta TE- Charlie Woerner

90.4 79.6 73.1 64.0 SAFETY Grant Delpit John Battle Todd Harris Jr. Jacoby Stevens

78.8 63.3 60.1 50.6

Greedy Williams and Kristian Fuller match-up pretty well with the Georgia receivers on the outside but Mecole Hardman could be a mismatch for Kary Vincent Jr. in the slot. The key match-up I am watching is Georgia's tight ends against LSU's safeties and linebackers. The tight ends hauled in four receptions for 81 yards a week ago against Vanderbilt and could cause some serious match-up problems for this LSU defense.

Georgia's Running Game vs LSU Front 7 Georgia OFF Grade LSU DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Andrew Thomas RT- Isaiah Wilson RT- Justin Shaffer

90.8 76.7 62.1 EDGE OLB- Michael Divinity OLB- Ray Thornton OLB- Andre Anthony

73.3 70.1 67.5 INTERIOR LINE C- Lamont Gaillard RG- Cade Mays LG- Solomon Kindley OG- Jamaree Salyer OG- Trey Hill OC- Kendall Baker

82.3 77.3 75.6 75.1 62.6 61.0 INTERIOR LINE NT- Ed Alexander DE- Neil Farrell Jr. DE- Rashard Lawrence NT- Breiden Fehoko DE- Glen Logan DE- Justin Thomas

77.5 74.6 70.2 68.3 63.9 57.1 RUNNING BACK Elijah Holyfield D'Andre Swift James Cook Brian Herrien

75.0 73.7 72.7 71.6 INSIDE LINEBACKER Devin White Micah Baskerville Patrick Queen Jacob Phillips

83.0 77.8 67.6 62.2

LSU has some serious depth issues on the defensive line and Georgia could fatigue that unit quickly as Florida did a week ago. The key match-up I am watching here is Georgia's running game against this front seven for LSU. The Tigers will have Jacob Phillips back from injury which will help, but if the Bulldogs get chunks of yards on first down by the running back unit, then it could be a long day for the Tigers.

LSU Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs LSU OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade WIDE RECEIVER Stephen Sullivan Ja'Marr Chase Justin Jefferson Derrick Dillon Jonathan Giles

69.5 69.0 68.8 56.6 47.5 CORNERBACK Deandre Baker William Poole Eric Stokes Tyson Campbell Tyrique McGhee

90.2 80.4 78.0 75.7 65.0 QB AND TIGHT END QB- Joe Burrow TE- Foster Moreau TE- Jacory Washington QB- (No other QB)

80.0 73.1 73.0 --- SAFETY Richard LeCounte JR Reed Mark Webb Otis Reese

84.4 82.8 73.7 70.2

Joe Burrow has been pretty good for LSU this season, but has struggled a little when under pressure. If the pass rush gets to Burrow, this secondary is very good at creating turnovers. I am interested to see how Burrow performs against the No. 13 ranked pass defense in the country. Burrow was 19-of-32 with no touchdowns and two interceptions against a similar talented defensive secondary a week ago with Florida.

LSU Running Game vs Georgia Front 7 LSU OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Saahdiq Charles OT- Badara Traore RT- Austin Deculus

66.0 59.8 59.0 EDGE OLB- D'Andre Walker OLB- Walter Grant OLB- Brenton Cox

84.5 68.5 67.2 INTERIOR LINE RG- Damien Lewis OC- Loyd Cushenberry OC- Adrian Magee OG- Donavaughn Campbell LG- Chasen Hines OC- Cole Smith

71.7 67.5 67.3 65.7 57.2 54.0 INTERIOR LINE DT- Tyler Clark NG- Jordan Davis DE- Jonathan Ledbetter DE- Malik Herring NG- Michael Barnett DT- Julian Rochester

88.6 83.0 79.2 74.5 70.6 66.1 RUNNING BACK Clyde Edwards-Helaire Nick Brossette Lanard Fournette

79.4 77.4 59.0 INSIDE LINEBACKER ILB- Monty Rice ILB- Juwan Taylor ILB- Natrez Patrick

76.9 70.8 68.9

As with the defensive line, LSU has some depth issues on its offensive front as well. D'Andre Walker is one of the top pass rushers in the SEC, and if LSU can't keep him out of the backfield, the Georgia defense will be licking its lips in the secondary. That is a match-up I will be monitoring closely on Saturday afternoon.