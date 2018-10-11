PFF Matchup: Georgia at LSU
Georgia (6-0) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (5-1) this Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off three straight SEC wins against Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, while LSU is trying to get back on the right track after it's loss at Florida.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon.
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|LSU
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Riley Ridley
Mecole Hardman
Jeremiah Hollomon
Terry Godwin
Tyler Simmons
|
76.2
72.4
69.6
69.3
63.8
|
CORNERBACK
Greedy Williams
Kristian Fuller
Terrence Alexander
Kary Vincent Jr.
Kelvin Joseph
|
74.6
67.7
66.1
51.3
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Justin Fields
QB- Jake Fromm
TE- Isaac Nauta
TE- Charlie Woerner
|
90.4
79.6
73.1
64.0
|
SAFETY
Grant Delpit
John Battle
Todd Harris Jr.
Jacoby Stevens
|
63.3
60.1
50.6
Greedy Williams and Kristian Fuller match-up pretty well with the Georgia receivers on the outside but Mecole Hardman could be a mismatch for Kary Vincent Jr. in the slot. The key match-up I am watching is Georgia's tight ends against LSU's safeties and linebackers. The tight ends hauled in four receptions for 81 yards a week ago against Vanderbilt and could cause some serious match-up problems for this LSU defense.
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|LSU
|DEF Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Andrew Thomas
RT- Isaiah Wilson
RT- Justin Shaffer
|
90.8
76.7
62.1
|
EDGE
OLB- Michael Divinity
OLB- Ray Thornton
OLB- Andre Anthony
|
70.1
67.5
|
INTERIOR LINE
C- Lamont Gaillard
RG- Cade Mays
LG- Solomon Kindley
OG- Jamaree Salyer
OG- Trey Hill
OC- Kendall Baker
|
82.3
77.3
75.6
75.1
62.6
61.0
|
INTERIOR LINE
NT- Ed Alexander
DE- Neil Farrell Jr.
DE- Rashard Lawrence
NT- Breiden Fehoko
DE- Glen Logan
DE- Justin Thomas
|
74.6
70.2
68.3
63.9
57.1
|
RUNNING BACK
Elijah Holyfield
D'Andre Swift
James Cook
Brian Herrien
|
75.0
73.7
72.7
71.6
|
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Devin White
Micah Baskerville
Patrick Queen
Jacob Phillips
|
77.8
67.6
62.2
LSU has some serious depth issues on the defensive line and Georgia could fatigue that unit quickly as Florida did a week ago. The key match-up I am watching here is Georgia's running game against this front seven for LSU. The Tigers will have Jacob Phillips back from injury which will help, but if the Bulldogs get chunks of yards on first down by the running back unit, then it could be a long day for the Tigers.
|LSU
|OFF Grade
|Georgia
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Stephen Sullivan
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Dillon
Jonathan Giles
|
69.0
68.8
56.6
47.5
|
CORNERBACK
Deandre Baker
William Poole
Eric Stokes
Tyson Campbell
Tyrique McGhee
|
80.4
78.0
75.7
65.0
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Joe Burrow
TE- Foster Moreau
TE- Jacory Washington
QB- (No other QB)
|
73.1
73.0
---
|
SAFETY
Richard LeCounte
JR Reed
Mark Webb
Otis Reese
|
82.8
73.7
70.2
Joe Burrow has been pretty good for LSU this season, but has struggled a little when under pressure. If the pass rush gets to Burrow, this secondary is very good at creating turnovers. I am interested to see how Burrow performs against the No. 13 ranked pass defense in the country. Burrow was 19-of-32 with no touchdowns and two interceptions against a similar talented defensive secondary a week ago with Florida.
|LSU
|OFF Grade
|Georgia
|DEF Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Saahdiq Charles
OT- Badara Traore
RT- Austin Deculus
|
59.8
59.0
|
EDGE
OLB- D'Andre Walker
OLB- Walter Grant
OLB- Brenton Cox
|
68.5
67.2
|
INTERIOR LINE
RG- Damien Lewis
OC- Loyd Cushenberry
OC- Adrian Magee
OG- Donavaughn Campbell
LG- Chasen Hines
OC- Cole Smith
|
67.5
67.3
65.7
57.2
54.0
|
INTERIOR LINE
DT- Tyler Clark
NG- Jordan Davis
DE- Jonathan Ledbetter
DE- Malik Herring
NG- Michael Barnett
DT- Julian Rochester
|
83.0
79.2
74.5
70.6
66.1
|
RUNNING BACK
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Nick Brossette
Lanard Fournette
|
77.4
59.0
|
INSIDE LINEBACKER
ILB- Monty Rice
ILB- Juwan Taylor
ILB- Natrez Patrick
|
70.8
68.9
As with the defensive line, LSU has some depth issues on its offensive front as well. D'Andre Walker is one of the top pass rushers in the SEC, and if LSU can't keep him out of the backfield, the Georgia defense will be licking its lips in the secondary. That is a match-up I will be monitoring closely on Saturday afternoon.
|Georgia
|Grade (Natl Rank)
|LSU
|Grade (Natl Rank)
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
91.4 (5th)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
90.7 (32nd)
|
PASS OFFENSE
|
81.6 (21st)
|
COVERAGE
|
90.3 (35th)
|
RUSH OFFENSE
|
79.6 (19th)
|
RUSH DEFENSE
|
91.2 (28th)
|
PASS BLOCKING
|
93.7 (4th)
|
PASS RUSH
|
69.8 (43rd)
|
RUN BLOCKING
|
86.7 (1st)
|
TACKLING
|
76.4 (67th)
|
TOTAL DEFENSE
|
95.7 (1st)
|
TOTAL OFFENSE
|
78.0 (35th)
|
COVERAGE
|
96.3 (1st)
|
PASS OFFENSE
|
79.5 (31st)
|
RUSH DEFENSE
|
94.7 (3rd)
|
RUSH OFFENSE
|
78.8 (25th)
|
PASS RUSH
|
70.5 (38th)
|
PASS BLOCKING
|
77.9 (70th)
|
TACKLING
|
93.4 (1st)
|
RUN BLOCKING
|
66.3 (52nd)
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
77.3 (43rd)
|
SPECIAL TEAMS
|
69.3 (89th)