Georgia (6-0) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (5-1) this Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off three straight SEC wins against Missouri, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, while LSU is trying to get back on the right track after it's loss at Florida.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses PFF (Pro Football Focus) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 3:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia's Passing Game vs LSU Defensive Backs
Georgia OFF Grade LSU DEF Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Riley Ridley

Mecole Hardman

Jeremiah Hollomon

Terry Godwin

Tyler Simmons


76.2

72.4

69.6

69.3

63.8

CORNERBACK

Greedy Williams

Kristian Fuller

Terrence Alexander

Kary Vincent Jr.

Kelvin Joseph


74.9

74.6

67.7

66.1

51.3

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Justin Fields

QB- Jake Fromm

TE- Isaac Nauta

TE- Charlie Woerner


90.4

79.6

73.1

64.0

SAFETY

Grant Delpit

John Battle

Todd Harris Jr.

Jacoby Stevens


78.8

63.3

60.1

50.6

Greedy Williams and Kristian Fuller match-up pretty well with the Georgia receivers on the outside but Mecole Hardman could be a mismatch for Kary Vincent Jr. in the slot. The key match-up I am watching is Georgia's tight ends against LSU's safeties and linebackers. The tight ends hauled in four receptions for 81 yards a week ago against Vanderbilt and could cause some serious match-up problems for this LSU defense.

Georgia's Running Game vs LSU Front 7
Georgia OFF Grade LSU DEF Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT- Andrew Thomas

RT- Isaiah Wilson

RT- Justin Shaffer


90.8

76.7

62.1

EDGE

OLB- Michael Divinity

OLB- Ray Thornton

OLB- Andre Anthony


73.3

70.1

67.5

INTERIOR LINE

C- Lamont Gaillard

RG- Cade Mays

LG- Solomon Kindley

OG- Jamaree Salyer

OG- Trey Hill

OC- Kendall Baker


82.3

77.3

75.6

75.1

62.6

61.0

INTERIOR LINE

NT- Ed Alexander

DE- Neil Farrell Jr.

DE- Rashard Lawrence

NT- Breiden Fehoko

DE- Glen Logan

DE- Justin Thomas


77.5

74.6

70.2

68.3

63.9

57.1

RUNNING BACK

Elijah Holyfield

D'Andre Swift

James Cook

Brian Herrien


75.0

73.7

72.7

71.6

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Devin White

Micah Baskerville

Patrick Queen

Jacob Phillips


83.0

77.8

67.6

62.2

LSU has some serious depth issues on the defensive line and Georgia could fatigue that unit quickly as Florida did a week ago. The key match-up I am watching here is Georgia's running game against this front seven for LSU. The Tigers will have Jacob Phillips back from injury which will help, but if the Bulldogs get chunks of yards on first down by the running back unit, then it could be a long day for the Tigers.

LSU Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs
LSU OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Stephen Sullivan

Ja'Marr Chase

Justin Jefferson

Derrick Dillon

Jonathan Giles


69.5

69.0

68.8

56.6

47.5

CORNERBACK

Deandre Baker

William Poole

Eric Stokes

Tyson Campbell

Tyrique McGhee


90.2

80.4

78.0

75.7

65.0

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Joe Burrow

TE- Foster Moreau

TE- Jacory Washington

QB- (No other QB)


80.0

73.1

73.0

---

SAFETY

Richard LeCounte

JR Reed

Mark Webb

Otis Reese


84.4

82.8

73.7

70.2

Joe Burrow has been pretty good for LSU this season, but has struggled a little when under pressure. If the pass rush gets to Burrow, this secondary is very good at creating turnovers. I am interested to see how Burrow performs against the No. 13 ranked pass defense in the country. Burrow was 19-of-32 with no touchdowns and two interceptions against a similar talented defensive secondary a week ago with Florida.

LSU Running Game vs Georgia Front 7
LSU OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT- Saahdiq Charles

OT- Badara Traore

RT- Austin Deculus


66.0

59.8

59.0

EDGE

OLB- D'Andre Walker

OLB- Walter Grant

OLB- Brenton Cox


84.5

68.5

67.2

INTERIOR LINE

RG- Damien Lewis

OC- Loyd Cushenberry

OC- Adrian Magee

OG- Donavaughn Campbell

LG- Chasen Hines

OC- Cole Smith


71.7

67.5

67.3

65.7

57.2

54.0

INTERIOR LINE

DT- Tyler Clark

NG- Jordan Davis

DE- Jonathan Ledbetter

DE- Malik Herring

NG- Michael Barnett

DT- Julian Rochester


88.6

83.0

79.2

74.5

70.6

66.1

RUNNING BACK

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Nick Brossette

Lanard Fournette


79.4

77.4

59.0

INSIDE LINEBACKER

ILB- Monty Rice

ILB- Juwan Taylor

ILB- Natrez Patrick


76.9

70.8

68.9

As with the defensive line, LSU has some depth issues on its offensive front as well. D'Andre Walker is one of the top pass rushers in the SEC, and if LSU can't keep him out of the backfield, the Georgia defense will be licking its lips in the secondary. That is a match-up I will be monitoring closely on Saturday afternoon.

Head to Head Grades
Georgia Grade (Natl Rank) LSU Grade (Natl Rank)

TOTAL OFFENSE

91.4 (5th)

TOTAL DEFENSE

90.7 (32nd)

PASS OFFENSE

81.6 (21st)

COVERAGE

90.3 (35th)

RUSH OFFENSE

79.6 (19th)

RUSH DEFENSE

91.2 (28th)

PASS BLOCKING

93.7 (4th)

PASS RUSH

69.8 (43rd)

RUN BLOCKING

86.7 (1st)

TACKLING

76.4 (67th)

TOTAL DEFENSE

95.7 (1st)

TOTAL OFFENSE

78.0 (35th)

COVERAGE

96.3 (1st)

PASS OFFENSE

79.5 (31st)

RUSH DEFENSE

94.7 (3rd)

RUSH OFFENSE

78.8 (25th)

PASS RUSH

70.5 (38th)

PASS BLOCKING

77.9 (70th)

TACKLING

93.4 (1st)

RUN BLOCKING

66.3 (52nd)

SPECIAL TEAMS

77.3 (43rd)

SPECIAL TEAMS

69.3 (89th)
